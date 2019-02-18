Lockheed Martin :, Diehl and Saab Unveil Collaboration to Counter Emerging Short and Medium-Range Threats with Falcon Weapon System

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Diehl Defence and Saab announced the Falcon™ air defense weapon system as the short and medium-range air defense solution for current and emerging threats.

Falcon integrates Diehl's 40-kilometer range Infra-Red Imaging System Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled (IRIS-T) SLM interceptor and vertical launcher, Saab's 360-degree AESA Giraffe 4A radar through Lockheed Martin's flexible SkyKeeper command and control battle manager. Falcon's open architecture allows the system to easily integrate into any air operations center.

Threats such as unmanned aerial systems carrying lethal payloads, cruise missiles that can attack from any direction, and fixed and rotary winged aircraft capable of delivering ordnance at extended ranges, demand a technologically advanced solution that Falcon delivers.

"Our international customers are looking for the next generation short and medium range air defense solution. Falcon is threat driven and ready now," said Scott Arnold, Lockheed Martin vice president and deputy for Integrated Air and Missile Defense. "Falcon is a great example of working with our customers to identify potential gaps and find rapid-response solutions to take on today's evolving threats."

The Diehl IRIS-T SLM is a highly maneuverable interceptor fired from a 360-degree vertical launcher with the ability to engage multiple targets simultaneously in all weather conditions. The Saab Giraffe 4A AESA radar offers high discrimination capabilities and leverages gallium nitrate technology to detect and track both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft and drones, while simultaneously featuring an Automatic Sense & Warn functionality. Lockheed Martin's SkyKeeper command and control battle manager gives commanders unparalleled situational awareness with real-time early warning of incoming threats and optimized engagement solutions for critical decision making. Together these elements make the Falcon weapon system the only integrated short and medium-range missile defense system available in the world with the capabilities required to defeat current and emerging air threats.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Diehl Defence

Diehl Defence concentrates the Diehl Group's business activities in the fields of security and defence. The company is among the global technology leaders regarding development and production of advanced guided missiles and ammunition as well as system solutions for ground-based air defense. As a parent company, Diehl Defence manages numerous subsidiaries, program and affiliated companies.

About Saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

