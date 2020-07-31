Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin : F-35 Proposal to Canada Submitted

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, the U.S government submitted the Request for Proposal (RFP) response for the Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) built F-35 to Canada in support of their Future Fighter Capability Project.

Canada has been a valued partner since the inception of the Joint Strike Fighter competition. Canadian industry plays an integral role in the global F-35 supply chain and has gained significant technical expertise over the past 15-plus year involvement in the F-35 production.

"We are extremely proud of our longstanding partnership with Canada, which has played a key role in the F-35's development," said Greg Ulmer, F-35 Program executive vice president. "The 5th Generation F-35 would transform the Royal Canadian Air Force fleet and deliver the capabilities necessary to safeguard Canadian skies. The F-35's unique mix of stealth and sensor technology will enable the Royal Canadian Air Force to modernize their contribution to NORAD operations, ensure Arctic sovereignty and meet increasingly sophisticated global threats."

The program will continue to bring manufacturing and production opportunities to Canada, with an estimated 150,000 jobs supported over the life of the program. The F-35 program connects Canadian industry to a global supply chain supporting a growing fleet that will deliver more than 3,200 aircraft and delivers sustainment well past 2060.

To date, the F-35 operates from 24 bases worldwide. More than 1,040 pilots and over 9,340 maintainers are trained. Nine nations operate the F-35 from their home soil and six services have employed F-35s in combat operations.

For additional information, visit www.f35.com.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/f-35-proposal-to-canada-submitted-301103998.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
12:51pCanada gets three bids in fighter jet race, final deal expected in 2022
RE
12:30pLOCKHEED MARTIN : F-35 Proposal to Canada Submitted
PR
12:22pCanada says it has received bids from lockheed martin, boeing and sweden's sa..
RE
07/30LOCKHEED MARTIN : Companies highlight jobs, economic spinoffs as fighter-jet com..
AQ
07/30LOCKHEED MARTIN : Swiss Army Chooses Lockheed Martin's Indago 3 UAS for Tactical..
PU
07/30As Japan weighs missile-defence options, Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed's $300..
RE
07/30As Japan weighs missile-defence options, Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed’s $300..
RE
07/30As Japan weighs missile-defense options, Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed’s $300..
RE
07/29LOCKHEED MARTIN : Technology Protects NASA's Mars 2020 Mission
PR
07/28LOCKHEED MARTIN : GOP tucks $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group