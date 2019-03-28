Lockheed Martin : Former Senior Intel Leader Joins Lockheed Martin

Maj. Gen. (ret.) Stephen Denker will lead satellite ground systems team

HERNDON, Va., Mar. 28, 2019 - The former deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), Major General (ret.) Stephen Denker, will join Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) to lead key satellite ground programs, effective Monday, April 1. Denker will oversee Intelligence and Analytic Development programs in support of space ground systems within the Mission Solutions line of business for Lockheed Martin Space.

Gen. Denker brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills from his 33-year Air Force career, including managing all Air Force personnel and assets assigned to NRO and serving as the agency's senior military advisor from 2015 to 2018.

'The Intelligence Community, much like the broader tech industry, is undergoing a tremendous transformation,' said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space. 'Steve will lead digital innovation efforts we're applying across our space-ground programs. His understanding of mission operations and user needs will help our engineering and design teams develop systems that make a real and meaningful difference for our customers.'

The Intelligence and Analytic Development area encompasses cloud-based satellite mission management solutions, command and control, data processing and analysis for the Intelligence Community.

'At a time when both technology and operational readiness are evolving quickly, Steve's insights into mission needs will be critical,' said Maria Demaree, Lockheed Martin's Vice President and General Manager for Mission Solutions. 'He will help us implement new and innovative technologies while keeping a firm grounding in real-world needs and operations.'

Denker holds multiple advanced master's degrees, including a Master of Science in Systems Management from the University of Southern California.

