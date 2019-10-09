Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin : Framatome, Lockheed Martin install new instrumentation and control system at Exelon's Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant

0
10/09/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

Framatome, Lockheed Martin install new instrumentation and control system at Exelon's Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant

LYNCHBURG, Va., Oct. 9, 2019 -- Framatome and Lockheed Martin successfully completed the installation and site acceptance testing of a new Engineered Safety Features Actuation System (ESFAS) replacement for Exelon Generation's Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 2, during the plant's spring 2019 refueling outage.

The new ESFAS boasts triple modular redundancy and allows plant operators to control and manage reactor operations to ensure efficient and reliable power generation. The contract to develop the customized analog system was awarded in 2017 to Framatome in collaboration with global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin's Energy line of business.

'Framatome's instrumentation and control systems are key technological bricks that can adapt to our customers' needs for the ever safer operation of their nuclear plants. We embrace the positive potential of collaboration in projects where conditions are favorable, and the ESFAS for Calvert Cliffs is a perfect example of that,' said Frédéric Lelièvre, senior executive vice president in charge of Sales, Regional Platforms and the Instrumentation and Control Business Unit at Framatome. 'The teamwork displayed by Framatome, Lockheed Martin and the Calvert Cliffs site staff at Unit 2 was exemplary, and it played a significant role in the success of this project.'

'Lockheed Martin is proud to partner with Framatome on the Calvert Cliffs modernization project. Our integrated safety Instrumentation and Controls systems provide a cost-effective and low-risk solution to realize modernization projects like this one,' said Dan Norton, Vice President of Lockheed Martin Energy.

Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant is located in Calvert County, Maryland. Its two pressurized water reactors produce 1,850 megawatts of energy, enough electricity to power more than one million homes.

About Framatome

Framatome is an international leader in nuclear energy recognized for its innovative solutions and value added technologies for the global nuclear fleet. With worldwide expertise and a proven track record for reliability and performance, the company designs, services and installs components, fuel, and instrumentation and control systems for nuclear power plants. Its more than 14,000 employees work every day to help Framatome's customers supply ever cleaner, safer and more economical low-carbon energy. Visit us at www.framatome.com, and follow us on Twitter: @Framatome_ and LinkedIn: Framatome. Framatome is owned by the EDF Group (75.5%), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI - 19.5%) and Assystem (5%).

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Lockheed Martin Energy is a line of business within Lockheed Martin that delivers distributed energy solutions for utility, commercial, industrial, government and military customers. For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com/energy.

For further information: Framatome media.relations@framatome.com +1 (434) 856-6560 Lockheed Martin laura.c.stewart@lmco.com +1 (972) 603-0972

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:35:08 UTC
