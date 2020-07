By Stephen Nakrosis



Lockheed Martin Corp. was awarded a $15 billion contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop, retrofit and produce variants of its C-130J transport aircraft, the Pentagon said Friday.

The contract "involves Foreign Military Sales and is the result of a sole-source acquisition," the Pentagon said.

Work will be performed at Lockheed's facility in Marietta, Ga., with completion expected in 2030, according to the Pentagon.

