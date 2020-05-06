Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Lockheed Martin : Javelin Joint Venture Completes the First F-Model Missile

05/06/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

Orlando, Fla., (May 6, 2020) - The Javelin™ Joint Venture team, a partnership of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) completed the first production Javelin F-Model (FGM-148F) missile.

Javelin is a versatile, man-portable, fire-and-forget weapon system. The F-Model has an advanced, multipurpose warhead that can defeat current and future armor, including explosive reactive armor. The F-Model also adds a fragmenting steel case to take out soft targets and light armored vehicles.

'The F-Model combines multiple features such as blast fragmentation and high-explosive anti-tank into a single warhead,' said David Pantano, Javelin Joint Venture vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. 'We're helping prepare our warfighters for any mission by reducing the need for different rounds for different targets.'

Javelin has been used extensively in combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. U.S. and coalition forces have used the Javelin in more than 5,000 engagements since its deployment in 1996.

With orders for more than 45,000 Javelin missiles, the system is expected to be in the U.S. military's operational inventory through 2050. As such, Javelin is subject to continual upgrades to retain overmatch against emerging threats and to support evolving operational needs.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

For further information: Lockheed Martin Ashlyn Brodeur +1.407.716.7054 ashlyn.r.brodeur@lmco.com Raytheon Missile & Defense Carolyn Beaudry +1.401.339.6280 rmdpr@rtx.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 17:38:03 UTC
