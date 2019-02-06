Lockheed Martin : Littoral Combat Ship 15 (Billings) Delivered to U.S. Navy

Littoral Combat Ship 15 (Billings) Delivered to U.S. Navy

MARINETTE, Wis., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire / -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) delivered another Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Billings (LCS 15) to the U.S. Navy.

Billings is the eighth Freedom-variant LCS designed, built and delivered by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team and will be commissioned later this year. LCS 15 will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, alongside USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), USS Detroit (LCS 7), USS Little Rock (LCS 9), USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and USS Wichita (LCS 13).

Lockheed Martin Littoral Combat Ship 15 Delivery

'We are proud to support the U.S. Navy surface fleet with delivery of another highly lethal and agile littoral combat ship,' said Joe DePietro, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Small Combatants and Ship Systems. 'The Lockheed Martin-led industry team has hit its production and efficiency stride, and we know LCS will fulfill critical missions around the world for many years to come.'

Unique among combat ships, LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy's fleet.

It is fast - capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.

- capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots. It is automated - with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.

- with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship. It is lethal - standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.

- standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute. It is flexible - with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, integrating capabilities like the Longbow Hellfire Missiles, 30mm guns, and manned and unmanned vehicles targeted to meet today's and tomorrow's missions.

'Fincantieri Marinette Marine is focused on delivering capable and proven warship to the U.S. Navy,' said Jan Allman, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. 'This milestone is a testament to our hot serial production line, and the skilled test and trials collaboration across the entire LCS Freedom team.'

Six ships are in various stages of production and test at FMM. The next ship in the class, the future USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) will complete trials and be delivered this year. In addition, the Lockheed Martin-led team will begin construction on the future USS Marinette (LCS 25) this spring.

The LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship, designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions. It is enabled with the COMBATSS-21 Combat Management System, built from the Aegis Common Source Library, which drives commonality among the fleet. The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.

Click here to view video highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Q5Mp0Vwbmk Click here to view B-roll: https://vimeo.com/304964016 Click here to view photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/143371902@N04/albums/72157704387852215

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/lcs.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Fincantieri is the leading western shipbuilder with a rich history dating back more than 230 years, and a track record of building more than 7,000 ships. Fincantieri Marine Group is the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, and operates three Great Lakes Shipyards: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine. Fincantieri Marine Group's more than 2,100 steelworkers, craftsman, engineers and technicians in the United States specialize in the design, construction and maintenance of merchant ships and government vessels, including for the United States Navy and Coast Guard.

About Gibbs & Cox

Gibbs & Cox, the nation's leading independent maritime solutions firm specializing in naval architecture, marine engineering and design, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The company, founded in 1929, has provided designs for nearly 80 percent of the current U.S. Navy surface combatant fleet; approaching 7,000 naval and commercial ships have been built to Gibbs & Cox designs.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin