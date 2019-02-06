Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin : Littoral Combat Ship 15 (Billings) Delivered to U.S. Navy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 03:45pm EST

Littoral Combat Ship 15 (Billings) Delivered to U.S. Navy

MARINETTE, Wis., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire / -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) delivered another Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Billings (LCS 15) to the U.S. Navy.

Billings is the eighth Freedom-variant LCS designed, built and delivered by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team and will be commissioned later this year. LCS 15 will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, alongside USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), USS Detroit (LCS 7), USS Little Rock (LCS 9), USS Sioux City (LCS 11) and USS Wichita (LCS 13).

  • Lockheed Martin Littoral Combat Ship 15 Delivery

'We are proud to support the U.S. Navy surface fleet with delivery of another highly lethal and agile littoral combat ship,' said Joe DePietro, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Small Combatants and Ship Systems. 'The Lockheed Martin-led industry team has hit its production and efficiency stride, and we know LCS will fulfill critical missions around the world for many years to come.'

Unique among combat ships, LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy's fleet.

  • It is fast - capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.
  • It is automated - with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.
  • It is lethal - standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.
  • It is flexible - with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, integrating capabilities like the Longbow Hellfire Missiles, 30mm guns, and manned and unmanned vehicles targeted to meet today's and tomorrow's missions.

'Fincantieri Marinette Marine is focused on delivering capable and proven warship to the U.S. Navy,' said Jan Allman, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. 'This milestone is a testament to our hot serial production line, and the skilled test and trials collaboration across the entire LCS Freedom team.'

Six ships are in various stages of production and test at FMM. The next ship in the class, the future USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) will complete trials and be delivered this year. In addition, the Lockheed Martin-led team will begin construction on the future USS Marinette (LCS 25) this spring.

The LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship, designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions. It is enabled with the COMBATSS-21 Combat Management System, built from the Aegis Common Source Library, which drives commonality among the fleet. The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.

Click here to view video highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Q5Mp0Vwbmk Click here to view B-roll: https://vimeo.com/304964016 Click here to view photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/143371902@N04/albums/72157704387852215

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/lcs.

About Lockheed Martin
 Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Fincantieri Marinette Marine
 Fincantieri is the leading western shipbuilder with a rich history dating back more than 230 years, and a track record of building more than 7,000 ships. Fincantieri Marine Group is the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, and operates three Great Lakes Shipyards: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine. Fincantieri Marine Group's more than 2,100 steelworkers, craftsman, engineers and technicians in the United States specialize in the design, construction and maintenance of merchant ships and government vessels, including for the United States Navy and Coast Guard.

About Gibbs & Cox
 Gibbs & Cox, the nation's leading independent maritime solutions firm specializing in naval architecture, marine engineering and design, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The company, founded in 1929, has provided designs for nearly 80 percent of the current U.S. Navy surface combatant fleet; approaching 7,000 naval and commercial ships have been built to Gibbs & Cox designs.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

For further information: Media Contact: Kate Scruggs, +1-856-206-3170; katharine.n.scruggs@lmco.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 20:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
03:45pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Littoral Combat Ship 15 (Billings) Delivered to U.S. Navy
PU
12:30pFrance, Germany announce first deals for future warplanes
RE
09:25aTELECOM : Hellas Sat4 satellite launch opens new chapter for Cyprus, Greece
AQ
05:52aLOCKHEED MARTIN : CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense New York & Lockheed Martin Enter Si..
AQ
02/05BOEING : makes 'significant investment' in supersonic jet developer Aerion
RE
02/05LOCKHEED MARTIN : Saudi Arabia to launch 16th satellite into space
AQ
02/05LOCKHEED MARTIN : proposes game-changing defense partnership with India
AQ
02/01AIR FORCE PRESSES LOCKHEED ON F-35 R : Lt. Gen. Bunch
AQ
02/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : Air Force Life Cycle Management Center awarded $100.6m contrac..
AQ
01/31Germany Weighs Purchase of 45 Boeing-Made F/A-18 Warplanes
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 849 M
EBIT 2019 7 942 M
Net income 2019 5 543 M
Debt 2019 11 510 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 15,29
P/E ratio 2020 12,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 85 174 M
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 341 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.37%85 174
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.89%104 271
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.07%51 003
RAYTHEON14.76%50 080
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION13.81%47 265
ROLLS-ROYCE10.24%22 461
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.