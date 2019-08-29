Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin : Meridian, Miss., Facility Celebrates 50th Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

MERIDIAN, Miss., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) employees and local community leaders marked the 50th anniversary of the corporation's subassembly plant located here with a celebration today.

Lockheed Martin's team in Meridian, Mississippi, gathers to celebrate 50 years of operations. Lockheed Martin photo by Andrew McMurtrie.

Lockheed Martin's Meridian facility began production operations in August 1969, initially producing the L-1011 jet airliner's empennage. Since then, the Meridian facility has been involved in the production of aircraft components for the JetStar, the C-5 Galaxy and C-141 Starlifter strategic airlifters, the P-3 Orion submarine hunter, the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, and the C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter.

"While these iconic aircraft have made history around the world, we are proud to say their roots are in Meridian, Mississippi," said Mike Sarpu, vice president and general manager of Operations at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "We have relied on the skills and craftmanship of the Meridian team for 50 years — and for many more to come. I congratulate the women and men of Lockheed Martin's Meridian subassembly plant on reaching this important milestone. More importantly, I want to thank them for their contributions in building the world's greatest aircraft!"

There are 150 employees who work in the 110,000 square-foot Meridian facility, building 50% of the C-130J's fuselage. The C-130J is world's workhorse, with 20 countries choosing the Super Hercules to deliver proven and unmatched tactical airlift support. More than 430 C-130Js have been delivered to date. Final assembly for the C-130J takes place at Lockheed Martin's site in Marietta, Georgia.   

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Lockheed Martin Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Com)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martins-meridian-miss-facility-celebrates-50th-anniversary-300909368.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
02:56pLOCKHEED MARTIN : PAC-3 CRI Missile Sets Distance Record During Army Integrated ..
PU
02:29pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Meridian, Miss., Facility Celebrates 50th Anniversary
PR
08/28LOCKHEED MARTIN : Celebrates 35 Years in Greenville, South Carolina Site positio..
PR
08/26LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/26LOCKHEED MARTIN : SMC works with government, industry partners in successful lau..
AQ
08/23LOCKHEED MARTIN : Receives $2.43 Billion Defense Department Award
DJ
08/23Pentagon awards Lockheed $2.4 billion contract for F-35 spare parts
RE
08/23AEROJET ROCKETDYNE : HELPING TO PROPEL MODERNIZATION OF GPS SATELLITE CONSTELLAT..
AQ
08/22LOCKHEED MARTIN : Second Lockheed Martin-Built Next Generation GPS III Satellite..
PR
08/21LOCKHEED MARTIN : China Threatens Sanctions Over Planned U.S. Sale of Jets to Ta..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group