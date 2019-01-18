Log in
Lockheed Martin : Orlando Science Center Students Become Pilots with Lockheed Martin Technology

01/18/2019 | 09:34pm EST

Lockheed Martin donates high-tech simulation software fostering STEM education in Orlando

Orlando, Fla., Jan. 19, 2019 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) donated Prepar3D licenses valued at more than $32,000 to the Orlando Science Center kicking off the annual Otronicon conference furthering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in the Central Florida community.

Prepar3D is Lockheed Martin's visual simulation platform allowing users to create training scenarios across aviation, maritime and ground domains. Prepar3D engages users in immersive training through realistic environment ideal for commercial, academic, professional and military instruction. The software is used to train pilots on platforms from general civilian prop planes to fifth generation fighter jets.

'Investing in our future STEM pipeline is critical to sustain our business,' said Lockheed Martin Prepar3D Engineering Project Manager Adam Breed. 'Donations like this one support our continued mission to make the city of Orlando a high-tech and innovative place to live and work.'

Strong partnerships with educational institutions like the Orlando Science Center ensure the next generation will advance these technologies well into the future and fuel thousands of jobs in Orlando for years to come.

'As we engage and inspire the next generation of STEM professionals, we are looking for innovative ways to teach mathematics and engineering,' said JoAnn Newman, president and CEO of Orlando Science Center. 'Our partnership with Lockheed Martin allows us to present real world applications of these concepts via a compelling immersive experience that creates an ideal environment for STEM learning.'

For additional information visit: www.prepar3D.com or www.osc.org/otronicon/.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 02:33:03 UTC
