Lockheed Martin Corporation

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report  
News 
News

Lockheed Martin : PAC-3 CRI Missile Sets Distance Record During Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense Intercept Test

0
08/29/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 CRI Missile Sets Distance Record During Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense Intercept Test

White Sands Missile Range, Aug. 29, 2019 - A Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) PAC-3 Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) interceptor successfully intercepted an Air-Breathing Threat (ABT) at a record distance in a test today at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The test marked the furthest distance a PAC-3 CRI missile has intercepted an ABT while integrated with the Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense (AIAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) leveraging multiple sensors on the Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN).

The U.S. Army-led missile defense flight test demonstrated the unique Hit-to-Kill capability of the PAC-3 family of missiles, which defends against threats through direct body-to-body contact delivering exponentially more kinetic energy on the target than can be achieved with legacy blast-fragmentation kill mechanisms. The test also reconfirmed PAC-3 CRI ability to detect, track and intercept incoming ABTs or missiles.

'PAC-3 continues to be successful against today's evolving threats, and this most recent test validates its effectiveness at long distance while integrated into the AIAMD architecture,' said Scott Arnold, vice president and deputy of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. 'Today's global security environment demands reliable solutions. We expect PAC-3 Hit-to-Kill interceptors to continue serving as an essential element in integrated, layered defense systems.'

The PAC-3 CRI and MSE are high-velocity interceptors that defend against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. Thirteen nations have procured the PAC-3 missile defense interceptor: the U.S., Germany, Kuwait, Japan, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

A world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin's experience spans missile design and production, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, as well as communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, and threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 18:55:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 59 135 M
EBIT 2019 8 400 M
Net income 2019 6 012 M
Debt 2019 11 418 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 392,95  $
Last Close Price 380,97  $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.50%107 585
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.99%109 467
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION48.59%61 571
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.96%53 436
RAYTHEON16.33%49 975
HARRIS CORPORATION--.--%47 362
