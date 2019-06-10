Lockheed Martin : Pentagon Official Says 'Handshake' Deal Will Lower the Cost of F-35s -Reuters

Log in
Lockheed Martin : Pentagon Official Says 'Handshake' Deal Will Lower the Cost of F-35s

0
06/10/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

--A Pentagon official said a "handshake" agreement with Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) will cut the per jet price on the latest order of F-35A fighters, Reuters reports Monday.

--Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord said the agreement will lower the cost of each aircraft to $81.35 million, the report said.

--The price of the jets will drop below $80 million in subsequent years, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-defense-f35/pentagon-gets-8-8-discount-in-34-billion-f-35-jet-deal-idUSKCN1TB27T?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 57 983 M
EBIT 2019 8 184 M
Net income 2019 5 802 M
Debt 2019 11 350 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 17,32
P/E ratio 2020 14,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 373 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.67%97 354
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.11%109 390
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION29.97%52 118
RAYTHEON21.23%49 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.66%47 129
HARRIS CORPORATION47.20%22 427
