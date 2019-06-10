Lockheed Martin : Pentagon Official Says 'Handshake' Deal Will Lower the Cost of F-35s -Reuters

--A Pentagon official said a "handshake" agreement with Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) will cut the per jet price on the latest order of F-35A fighters, Reuters reports Monday.

--Under Secretary of Defense Ellen Lord said the agreement will lower the cost of each aircraft to $81.35 million, the report said.

--The price of the jets will drop below $80 million in subsequent years, the report said.

