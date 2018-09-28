Log in
Lockheed Martin : Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Agree to Reduced Price for F-35 Fighter

09/28/2018 | 05:19pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Lockheed Martin (LMT) said Friday they reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to reduce the price of the F-35 aircraft.

This is the eleventh consecutive year the cost of an F-35A was lowered, Lockheed said. The unit price per aircraft is $89.2 million

In this latest production lot, the F-35B unit cost was lowered to $115.5 million, a 5.7% reduction from the previous lot's price of $122.4 million, for the short-takeoff and landing variant.

The F-35C unit cost was lowered to $107.7 million, an 11.1% reduction from the $121.2 million it cost in the previous production lot.

The latest lot will provide 91 aircraft for the U.S. Services, 28 for F-35 international partners and 22 for F-35 foreign military sales customers, the company said. Deliveries will begin in 2019.

Greg Ulmer, F-35 vice president and general manager, said, "As production ramps up, and we implement additional cost savings initiatives, we are on track to reduce the cost of the F-35A to $80 million by 2020, which is equal to or less than legacy aircraft, while providing a major leap in capability."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52 642 M
EBIT 2018 7 126 M
Net income 2018 4 903 M
Debt 2018 12 669 M
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 20,07
P/E ratio 2019 18,01
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 97 646 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.79%97 646
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.37%111 661
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.59%59 807
RAYTHEON9.63%58 547
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.21%54 776
BAE SYSTEMS9.32%26 097
