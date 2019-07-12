Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin : President Donald J. Trump Announces F-35 Lightning II Sustainment Work Comes to Milwaukee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

President Donald J. Trump Announces F-35 Lightning II Sustainment Work Comes to Milwaukee

Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, is expanding its workforce to support the growing business

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2019/PRNewswire / -- During a visit to Derco, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), President Donald J. Trumpannounced more work is coming to Milwaukee. Derco will provide parts warehousing and distribution sustainment for the F-35 Lightning II, supporting the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and allies around the world.

'From here in Milwaukee, you are supporting magnificent aircraft, and soon you'll support the unstoppable, stealth F-35 Lightning II,' said President Trump. 'I am thrilled to be back in the great state of Wisconsinwith the extraordinary men and women of Derco. We are here today to celebrate the triumphant return of American manufacturing, and everything we are doing to keep the assembly lines rolling.'

Derco is growing its workforce by 15 percent by the end of the year. Because of its culture and skilled workforce, Derco has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Milwaukee for the past four years. Approximately 20 percent of Derco employees are veterans.

Derco initially will support the management and delivery of 1,500 different F-35 parts to locations around the globe. This increased work will create more skilled jobs for repair technicians, operations personnel and supply chain management experts.

The F-35 is the most advanced, survivable and connected fighter jet. The United States'program of record is for 2,456 aircraft, and Lockheed Martin is set to deliver 1,000 more to allied nations.

To support the growing business, Derco is investing in its facility and is breaking ground to expand the campus. Derco is also looking to add to its 1,200 suppliers to develop repair capabilities for the F-35 in Milwaukee. Currently, the F-35 provides $1.2 millionin economic impact across the supply chain in Wisconsin.

Photos of President's Trump visit to Derco: https://www.smugmug.com/gallery/n-NPRRqk/

For additional information, visit our websites: www.f35.com and www.lockheedmartin.com/derco.

About Derco
Founded in 1979, Derco is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is a recognized leader in providing aircraft spares distribution, logistics, component repair and technical solutions to customers around the globe. Through solid relationships with premier original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Derco maintains one of the largest and most diversified aircraft spares inventories in the world. Today, Derco is an integrator and full-service logistics solutions provider supporting military and commercial fleets in 65 countries.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

For further information: Nicholle Harlfinger, +1-414-573-9576; nicholle.i.harlfinger@lmco.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 00:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
08:50pLOCKHEED MARTIN : President Donald J. Trump Announces F-35 Lightning II Sustainm..
PU
07:54pLOCKHEED MARTIN : plans to expand Milwaukee plant workforce by 15%
RE
07:51pLOCKHEED MARTIN : plans to expand Milwaukee plant workforce by 15%
RE
07/10LOCKHEED MARTIN : Trump is going to Wisconsin to push for trade deal
AQ
07/10LOCKHEED MARTIN : Bulgaria's government to buy 8 new F-16s from US
AQ
07/08Airbus, Boeing May Not Bid to Provide New Fighter Jets to Canada, Sources Say..
DJ
07/08EXCLUSIVE : Airbus, Boeing indicate they may pull out of Canada fighter jet race..
RE
07/08LAUNCH FAIRINGS UP : Second Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Ready for Ju..
PR
07/03LOCKHEED MARTIN : Ensuring Astronaut Safety Lockheed Martin and NASA Successfull..
AQ
07/02ENSURING ASTRONAUT SAFETY : Lockheed Martin and NASA Successfully Demonstrate Or..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 053 M
EBIT 2019 8 192 M
Net income 2019 5 770 M
Debt 2019 11 337 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 369  $
Last Close Price 369  $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION41.10%104 039
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.51%113 334
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION32.68%55 173
GENERAL DYNAMICS16.11%52 911
RAYTHEON15.42%49 603
ROLLS-ROYCE1.64%20 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About