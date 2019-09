By Kimberly Chin

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its dividend to $2.40 a share, up 9% from the last quarter.

The Bethesda, Md., company said the dividend will be payable on Dec. 27 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 2.

Shares of Lockheed rose 0.27% to $394 in after-hours trading, and has soared 50% year to date.

