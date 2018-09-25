Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lockheed Martin : Receives $289 Million Contract for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Launchers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:36pm CEST

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) a $289 million contract to produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and associated hardware.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin)

The contract calls for the production of 24 HIMARS launchers and associated equipment by July 2022. Lockheed Martin has delivered nearly 500 launchers for the U.S. Army and international customers. The HIMARS vehicles will be produced from the ground up at Lockheed Martin's award-winning Camden, Ark., Precision Fires Center of Excellence.

HIMARS is a lightweight mobile launcher, transportable via C-130 and larger aircraft for rapid deployment, that fires Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. HIMARS consists of a launcher loader module and fire control system mounted on a five-ton truck chassis. A specialized armored cab provides additional protection to the three crew members that operate the system.

Lockheed Martin's effectiveness and reliability combined with performance, interoperability, joint coalition operations and the added value of joint munitions procurement make HIMARS a sound option for nations seeking effective precision fires option for missions.

For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions, providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and GMLRS to domestic and international customers.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-receives-289-million-contract-for-high-mobility-artillery-rocket-system-launchers-300718656.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
07:36pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Receives $289 Million Contract for High Mobility Artillery Roc..
PR
06:51pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Innovation Center Opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando
PR
12:41pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Names Dr. Robert Mullins Senior Vice President, Corporate Stra..
AQ
12:21pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Quantum annealing for deep learning
AQ
12:18pLOCKHEED MARTIN : F-35 JPO Automated Logistics Information System Analysis and S..
AQ
12:18pJOB ORDER : N0016419FW001 - SOLE SOURCE - Engineering services and incidental su..
AQ
10:29aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Cubic to deliver advanced air combat training system for F-35 ..
AQ
09/24LOCKHEED MARTIN : CEO tops Fortune Most Powerful Women list
AQ
09/24LOCKHEED MARTIN : Names Dr. Robert Mullins Senior Vice President, Corporate Stra..
PR
09/24LOCKHEED MARTIN : First satellite for GPS III upgrades to launch in December
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Boeing wins $376M Air Force contract, first leg of $2.4B helicopter deal 
09/22STOCKS TO WATCH : Calling Up Animal Spirits 
09/20Defense stocks down for second day as North Korea seeks denuclearization 
09/18Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/18WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Shrug Off Fresh Trade Salvo 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.