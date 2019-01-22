Log in
Lockheed Martin : Receives Energy Industry Award

01/22/2019 | 09:19pm EST

Lockheed Martin receives Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) Outstanding Achievement in Emerging Tools & Technologies recognition.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2019 - Lockheed Martin today announced that it has received the Association of Energy Service Professionals (AESP) Outstanding Achievement in Emerging Tools & Technologies award for an innovative home field test pilot for home energy management systems (HEMS) that it implemented as part of a contract with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The award, given to both Lockheed Martin and NYSERDA, was presented yesterday at a ceremony in San Antonio, Texas.

Lockheed Martin's Energy line of business designed and implemented the first ever whole home field test pilot for HEMS, studying 50 homes and employing 106 million data points. This pilot provided critical results and vital insights required to integrate and control energy and home appliances. The final report described in detail the real-world energy savings performance of HEMS, interoperability of products, customer perceptions and lessons learned. The report validates an innovative testing methodology for HEMS, which eliminated several of the uncontrolled variables by monitoring more variables at smaller intervals to gain better resolution of how, when and where energy is being consumed and saved. Methodology, savings results and implementation lessons learned were published to benefit the industry and increase adoption of this emerging technology.

'Lockheed Martin was proud to partner with NYSERDA on this important effort,' said Lockheed Martin Energy Director Roger Flanagan. 'The team employed an innovative methodology to collect the data, and the results will help inform important industry decisions about how we utilize energy management technologies to their best potential.'

'Energy Efficiency is a cornernstone of New York's clean energy agenda, and NYSERDA continues to invest in innovative ways to help residents make their homes more efficient and save on their energy bills,' said Chris Corcoran, Codes, Products, and Standards Team Lead, NYSERDA. 'This pilot is a demonstration of NYSERDA and Lockheed Martin's shared commitment to emerging technologies that increase energy efficiency.'

NYSERDA provided $375,000 in funding to Lockheed Martin to implement its Home Energy Management System Savings Validation Pilot to determine the energy savings of HEMS devices and to identify real-life challenges and barriers as well as opportunities and benefits of HEMS.

Founded in 1989 as a not-for-profit association, AESP is a member-based association dedicated to improving the delivery and implementation of energy efficiency, demand-side management and demand response programs. AESP provides professional development programs, access to a network of energy practitioners, and promotes the transfer of knowledge and experience.

Lockheed Martin Energy is a line of business within Lockheed Martin that delivers distributed energy solutions for utility, commercial, industrial, government and military customers. For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com/energy.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

For further information: Laura Stewart, +1 972-207-4487; laura.c.stewart@lmco.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 02:18:08 UTC
