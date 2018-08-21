Lockheed Martin : Recognizes Suppliers for Exemplary Performance

The Elite Suppliers Program recognizes businesses for their contributions to national defense

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2018 - Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recognized eight suppliers contributing to its Rotary and Mission Systems business area's products and services in 2018.

For more than 20 years, Lockheed Martin has celebrated its suppliers' successful efforts in providing quality goods and services and outstanding support.

'Our suppliers are an invaluable part of our team, enabling us to produce the most advanced technologies for our customers and allies,' said Phil Goslin, vice president of supply chain at Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. 'Through our Elite Suppliers Program, we recognize their proven commitment to quality and accountability, as well as their customer focus when providing innovative solutions.'

Suppliers are recognized based on a variety of factors, including delivering reliable, quality parts, products and services on time and at competitive prices; the alignment of the supplier's values with Lockheed Martin's values; and their track record of proactively solving problems.

For 2018, companies recognized as Elite Suppliers include:

Propulsion Controls Engineering , San Diego, California - A small business contractor, Propulsion provides electro-mechanical and diesel repair support to the Littoral Combat Ship program, supporting Lockheed Martin for eight years.

Teradyne, Inc. , North Reading, Massachusetts - A Lockheed Martin supplier for over 25 years, Teradyne provides automated test equipment for the LM-STAR, Electronic Consolidated Automated Support System, F-16, F-22 and F-35 programs.

Edge Electronics, Inc. , Bohemia, New York - The certified women's business provides electronic commodity components across multiple Lockheed Martin products and programs, supporting the company for 10 years.

Switching Power, Inc. , Ronkonkoma, New York - A Lockheed Martin small business supplier for 10 years, Switching Power focuses on the design and production of custom power supplies for several military radar programs.

PMI Industries, Inc., Cleveland, Ohio - PMI industries, a small business, provides tow cables for U.S.-Navy ship sonar systems, supporting Lockheed Martin for over 10 years.

Williams RDM, Inc. , Fort Worth, Texas - Williams RDM, supporting Lockheed Martin for over 10 years, provides multiple F-35 support equipment end items, including cabin pressure testers and equipment adaptors.

Tecnobit SLU, Valdepenas, Spain - A Sikorsky mission systems small business supplier for over 10 years, Tecnobit delivers mechanical assemblies, cable manufacturing and integration for the MH-60 program.

Lockheed Martin has more than 16,000 suppliers with operations in all 50 states. For more information, visit https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/suppliers.html.