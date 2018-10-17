Lockheed Martin : Sikorsky Operator Marks Safe Flight Milestone with S-76® Helicopters

ORLANDO, Florida, Oct. 16, 2018 - Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), today recognized American Express' corporate flight department for achieving 8,000 hours of safe flight with its fleet of S-76 helicopters. The event took place during the 2018 National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition.

American Express established its corporate flight department 50 years ago, adding Sikorsky aircraft to its fleet in 1980. Since then, American Express has had a stellar safety record with no accidents or incidents with its Sikorsky helicopters.

'Since 1980, we have flown more than 8,000 hours of executive transportation using a reliable fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters without incident or accident. We're extremely proud of our safety record, and grateful for Sikorsky's commitment to the safety and reliability of its products,' said American Express' Vice President, Aviation, Richard Walsh.

'American Express' safe flight record is an example to the entire rotorcraft industry,' said Sikorsky's Regional Executive for North America, Jeanette Eaton. 'Sikorsky is extremely proud of our customer's flight hour achievement and the diligence they exhibit in maintaining and operating their aircraft.'

Based at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York, American Express has operated an S-76A™, two S-76B™ models and one S-76C+™helicopter as part of its fleet.

Since 1977, Sikorsky has delivered more than 875 S-76® helicopters to customers around the world. The S-76 series is well-known for high reliability with more than 130 aircraft performing corporate transportation missions world-wide and aircraft performing Head of State transportation missions for 10 nations.

For additional information, visit Sikorsky Commercial Systems & Services.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.