Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Lockheed Martin : Sikorsky / PZL Mielec Delivers M28 Aircraft to the Ecuadorian Army

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 07:36pm CEST

MIELEC, Poland, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An M28 short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft manufactured at PZL Mielec, a facility in Poland owned by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), has arrived in Ecuador following a trans-Atlantic flight from Poland. Delivered five months after contract award, the twin-engine turboprop will meet the Ecuadorian Army's need for a proven multi-role transport aircraft that can perform in diverse climates and terrain.

Ecuadorian Army troops greet the Sikorsky-PZL M28 twin engine turboprop aircraft in Shell Mera following a 13,500 km flight from Poland. The twin-engine turboprop will meet the Army’s need for a proven multi-role transport aircraft that can perform short takeoff and landings in diverse climates and terrain.

The Ecuadorian Army contracted for the aircraft in April this year. PZL Mielec conducted training for Army pilots and mechanics, and a Polish crew piloted the aircraft 13,500 km via Iceland and Greenland, across the Atlantic Ocean to Canada, the United States and Central America to Shell Mera in Ecuador, where the aircraft was officially accepted by the Army.

"The M28 aircraft's powerful turbo-prop engines, a large cabin with clamshell rear door, and the airframe's rugged structural characteristics, will give the Ecuadorian Army a highly versatile short takeoff and landing platform with which to perform multiple types of missions in diverse climates," said Adam Schierholz, Sikorsky regional executive for Latin America. "We welcome Ecuador to the M28 family."

A proven, durable and reliable STOL aircraft, the M28 aircraft can operate from runways or airstrips inaccessible by other airplanes, and can fly in extreme environmental conditions and temperatures ranging from +50° C to -50° C.

Currently, over 100 M28 planes are used worldwide, both in commercial and military configurations. Among other missions, they perform passenger transport, parachutist training, border patrol and supervision over fisheries. The Polish Air Force flies the M28 Bryza variant for both maritime and transport operations.

The M28 aircraft weighs 7,500 kg (16,500 pounds) and can be equipped with 19 passenger seats, or transport up to 2,300 kg (5,000 pounds) of cargo, as well as perform parachute missions via the rear cabin door.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.

For additional information, visit our website: www.m28aircraft.com.

Sikorsky, A Lockheed Martin Company. (PRNewsFoto/Sikorsky Aircraft) (PRNewsfoto/Sikorsky)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sikorsky--pzl-mielec-delivers-m28-aircraft-to-the-ecuadorian-army-300709775.html

SOURCE Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
07:36pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Sikorsky / PZL Mielec Delivers M28 Aircraft to the Ecuadorian ..
PR
06:47pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Sikorsky Collaborates with Danish Consulting Company BridgeIT ..
PU
09/08LOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $53,375 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
09/07LOCKHEED MARTIN : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Alabama (Sept..
AQ
09/07LOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $563,536 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
09/07LOCKHEED MARTIN : H-60 otps ecp 6460-6462
AQ
09/07LOCKHEED MARTIN : 16-- This is for the repair of 016495091 in support of H-60 ai..
AQ
09/07LOCKHEED MARTIN : 16-- This is for the repair of NIIN 016495080 for the H-60 air..
AQ
09/06LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. Air Force's First Advanced GPS III Satellite Shipped To C..
AQ
09/06LOCKHEED MARTIN : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in New Jersey (Sept. 6)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Defense/Aerospace ETF ITA Continues Flying High 
09/04Lockheed secures automated test equipment contract 
09/04MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : Adding Lockheed Martin 
09/04Lockheed to build F-16 wings in India 
09/02Microsoft To Lead 6 Dividend Increases In September 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.