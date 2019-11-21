Lockheed Martin : Sikorsky's AAG Renews WYVERN Wingman Certification

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 - Associated Aircraft Group (AAG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), has renewed its WYVERN Wingman certification for the 22nd year in a row. WYVERN Ltd. is a globally-recognized leader in aviation safety risk management. The Wingman Standard is an audit set forth to rigorously vet air charter operators and is a requirement for many consumers of the business aviation industry.

'AAG is proud to once again receive the WYVERN Wingman certification and continue to be listed on the exclusive Wingman Certified Operator Program Directory, showing our commitment to the highest safety and operational audit standards,' said AAG President John Gow.

AAG operates the largest fleet of Sikorsky S-76® helicopters in the northeast United States and is regarded as a successful business aviation services company that has built an industry-leading position on the core principals of customer service, safety, and trust. A fully implemented Safety Management System (SMS) helps ensure that AAG operates to the highest standards of aviation safety.

About AAG

Associated Aircraft Group has been the premier executive helicopter company in the northeastern United States for 30 years, providing clients with a range of services, including private charter, fractional ownership, aircraft management and maintenance. AAG has over 65,000 safe flying hours and operates Sikorsky S-76 helicopters exclusively. For more information visit www.flyaag.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.