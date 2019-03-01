Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin : Singapore plans to buy four F-35 jets with option for eight more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 12:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen speaks at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore plans to buy an initial four F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp, with an option to purchase eight more, as it looks to replace its ageing F-16 fleet, the city-state's defence minister said on Friday.

Ng Eng Hen said in parliament that the ministry of defence will issue a letter of request (LOR) to the United States for the purchase, which must be approved by the U.S. Congress.

With Southeast Asia's largest defence budget, the wealthy city-state is a key prize for global arms companies as it looks to invest in new technology and upgrade its equipment.

"Our LOR will request an initial acquisition of four F-35s, with the option of a subsequent eight if we decide to proceed," Ng said. "Singapore has the endorsement of both the U.S. Administration and the Department of Defence for our proposed purchase of F-35s, but the Congress must still approve it."

Ng added it was an "opportune time" for Singapore to put in the request because the price of F-35s - which ranges from $90 million to $115 million - has been steadily falling amid high demand from the United States and ten other countries, including Britain, Italy, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

A Lockheed executive told Reuters a year earlier that talks with Singapore had centered on the F-35B version short take-off and landing variant that is "a nice fit for a smaller land-constrained environment".

Lockheed did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Singapore's fleet of around 60 F-16 jets, which first entered service in 1998, will be retired soon after 2030.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie, additional reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

By Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
12:23aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Singapore plans to buy four F-35 jets with option for eight mo..
RE
02/28LOCKHEED MARTIN : Executive Vice President and CFO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviat..
PR
02/28LOCKHEED MARTIN : Sikorsky HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopters Prepare For Flight T..
AQ
02/28LOCKHEED MARTIN : Wins $846M US Navy IRCPS Weapon System Modification Contract
AQ
02/28LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27LOCKHEED MARTIN : Sikorsky HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopters Prepare for Flight T..
PR
02/27LOCKHEED MARTIN : Is Reprogramming Cells To Bioproduce New Materials; $10 Millio..
AQ
02/26Boeing unveils unmanned combat jet developed in Australia
RE
02/26LOCKHEED EXPECTS F-35 FLYING COSTS W : executive
RE
02/26LOCKHEED MARTIN : is Reprogramming Cells to Bioproduce New Materials
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 56 802 M
EBIT 2019 7 954 M
Net income 2019 5 550 M
Debt 2019 11 563 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 15,96
P/E ratio 2020 12,94
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 86 911 M
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 346 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.17%86 911
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.18%109 356
RAYTHEON21.62%52 316
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.72%48 810
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.10%48 676
ROLLS-ROYCE15.44%24 785
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.