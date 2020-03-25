Log in
Lockheed Martin : Sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) Satellite Ready For March 26 Launch

03/25/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) Satellite Ready For March 26 Launch

This is the first U.S. Space Force mission and it completes the AEHF MILSATCOM constellation

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Mar. 25, 2020 - The sixth Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT)-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) protected communications satellite is encapsulated in its protective fairings and mounted atop its rocket in preparation for its planned March 26 launch.

The AEHF-6 satellite will bring additional capabilities and resilience to the constellation which already ensures 'always-on' communications and the ability to transmit data anywhere, anytime. Once on orbit, AEHF-6 will complete the constellation, as well as mark the first launch under U.S. Space Force control. AEHF-6 will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket in an Atlas V 551 configuration.

'While this is the final AEHF satellite launch, it really brings the constellation to full strength, capability and truly marks the beginning of the AEHF system's full lifecycle,' said Mike Cacheiro, vice president for Protected Communications at Lockheed Martin. 'Still, it is a bittersweet moment for everyone involved, knowing this is our last launch for the AEHF program. Myself, as well as all of the employees who have supported the program at Lockheed Martin are incredibly grateful for our continued partnership with the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center.'

AEHF-6 is part of the AEHF system -- a resilient satellite constellation providing global coverage and a sophisticated ground control system. Together the constellation provides survivable, protected communications capabilities for national leaders and tactical warfighters operating across ground, sea and air platforms. The anti-jam system also serves international allies to include Canada, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and now Australia.

Lockheed Martin developed and manufactured AEHF-6 at its satellite production facility located in Sunnyvale, California. In January, the satellite shipped to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station courtesy of a Super Galaxy C-5 aircraft from the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the AEHF system, and the AEHF team is led by the Production Corps, Medium Earth Orbit Division, at the Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center, at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

For additional information, photos and video visit: www.lockheedmartin.com/aehf

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

For further information: Media Contact: Lori O'Donley, 408-756-1241; lori.a.o'donley@lmco.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 17:22:07 UTC
