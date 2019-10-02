Log in
Lockheed Martin : Timothy Cahill Named to Lead Lockheed Martin International

0
10/02/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Lockheed Martin has appointed Timothy Cahill, senior vice president of Lockheed Martin International and a corporate officer. Cahill succeeds Richard Edwards, who will become strategic advisor to the CEO. Both appointments will be effective October 14.

'Tim brings extensive international experience to his new position, having worked with customers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East,' said Chairman, President, and CEO Marillyn Hewson. 'He has successfully managed several of our international product lines and developed a deep understanding of how to grow our business around the world.'

Since 2016, Cahill has served as vice president, Integrated Air and Missile Defense Systems at MFC, which includes the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) System and the Patriot PAC-3 Missile products. He joined Lockheed Martin in 1995 as an engineer in Space Systems' Special Programs. He has held several critical roles, including vice president and general manager of Strategic and Missile Defense Systems and vice president of Engineering and Technology at Lockheed Martin Space.

In his new position, Rick Edwardswill focus on several key enterprise-wide initiatives.

'I want to thank Rick for his strong dedication to Lockheed Martin and to our customers, and I appreciate that we will continue to benefit from Rick's expertise and experience,' added Hewson. 'I look forward to working with him directly to improve our business and drive sustained growth.'

Edwards has led Lockheed Martin International since January 2018. In this role, Edwards helped grow Lockheed Martin's international business by strengthening customer relationships and industry partnerships. Edwards previously served as executive vice president of Missiles and Fire Control (MFC).

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

For further information: Jarrod Agen, vice president, Media Relations, +1 301-897-6412; jarrod.p.agen@lmco.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 21:38:02 UTC
