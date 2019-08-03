Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

Lockheed Martin : U.S. Navy Commissions Littoral Combat Ship 15 (Billings)

08/03/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

U.S. Navy Commissions Littoral Combat Ship 15 (Billings)

KEY WEST, Fla., Aug. 3, 2019/PRNewswire / -- The U.S. Navy commissioned USS Billings (LCS 15) - the nation's eighth Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) - in Key West, Florida. This milestone places the ship, built by the Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -led team into active service.

'Billings was designed to operate and adapt to a rapidly changing environment,' said Joe DePietro, vice president of Small Combatants and Ship Systems at Lockheed Martin. 'She is equipped and ready for today's threats and easily modifiable to meet the threats we may not even be aware of yet. Our team is confident Billings will be what the Navy needs when the fleet needs it.'

Unique among combat ships, LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy's fleet.

  • It is fast - capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.
  • It is automated - with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.
  • It is lethal - standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.
  • It is flexible - with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, integrating capabilities like the Longbow Hellfire Missiles, 30mm guns, and manned and unmanned vehicles targeted to meet today's and tomorrow's missions.

'Having now commanded two freedom class LCS variants, I would like to report that these ships are truly impressive and will fit well in the niche they have been designed for,' said LCS 15's Commanding Officer, Commander Nathan Rowan. 'They are fast, maneuverable, and their weapon systems are some of the most accurate I've witnessed on any platform of which I've previously served.'

There are seven ships in various stages of production and test at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin, where the Freedom-variant LCS is built. The next Freedom-variant in the class is LCS 17, the future USS Indianapolis, which was delivered in late July.

'On behalf of the proud 2,000 men and women who transform flat steel into a fast, agile surface combatant,' said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, 'we are honored to support the U.S. Navy, and we congratulate the outstanding crew of the USS Billings.'

Multimedia assets are available here:

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/lcs.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Fincantieri is the leading western shipbuilder with a rich history dating back more than 230 years, and a track record of building more than 7,000 ships. Fincantieri Marine Group is the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, and operates three Great Lakes Shipyards: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine. Fincantieri Marine Group's more than 2,100 steelworkers, craftsman, engineers and technicians in the United Statesspecialize in the design, construction and maintenance of merchant ships and government vessels, including for the United States Navy and Coast Guard.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

For further information: Kate Scruggs, +1-856-206-3170; katharine.n.scruggs@lmco.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 03 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2019 20:24:03 UTC
