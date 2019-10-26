Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

Lockheed Martin : U.S. Navy Commissions Littoral Combat Ship 17 (Indianapolis)

10/26/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

U.S. Navy Commissions Littoral Combat Ship 17 (Indianapolis)

BURNS HARBOR, Ind., Oct. 26, 2019/PRNewswire / -- The U.S. Navy commissioned Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 17, USS Indianapolis - the nation's ninth Freedom-variant LCS - in Burns Harbor, Indiana. This milestone places the ship, built by the Lockheed Martin- (NYSE: LMT) led team into active service.

'Indianapolis'speed, flexibility and lethality bring a unique set of capabilities to the fleet,' said Joe DePietro, vice president and general manager of Small Combatants and Ship Systems at Lockheed Martin. 'She is equipped and ready for today's threats and can easily integrate new capabilities for tomorrow's threats. Our team is confident Indianapolis will be what the Navy needs when the fleet needs it.'

Unique among combat ships, the focused-mission LCS is designed to support mine countermeasures, anti-submarine and surface warfare missions and is easily adapted to serve future and evolving missions. The Freedom-variant LCS is:

  • Flexible - Forty percent of the hull is easily reconfigurable, able to integrate Longbow Hellfire Missiles, 30 mm guns, and manned and unmanned vehicles designed to meet today's and tomorrow's missions.
  • Lethal - LCS is standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.
  • Fast - LCS is capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.
  • Automated - LCS has the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.

'The crew gives the ship its own personality and warfighting spirit. The men and women of USS Indianapolis exemplify patriotism, grit, and what this great country of ours stand for,' said LCS 17's Commanding Officer, Commander Colin Kane. 'I am extremely proud to have all of [the USS Indianapolis crew] as shipmates.'

There are seven ships in various stages of production and test at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin, where the Freedom-variant LCS is built. The next Freedom-variant in the class is LCS 19, the future USS St, Louis, which is on track to begin sea trials later this year.

'On behalf of the proud 2,000 men and women who transform flat steel into a fast, agile surface combatant,' said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, 'we are honored to support the U.S. Navy, and we congratulate the outstanding crew of the USS Indianapolis.'

Photos are available here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/143371902@N04/albums/72157711510852298

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/lcs.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Fincantieri is the leading western shipbuilder with a rich history dating back more than 230 years, and a track record of building more than 7,000 ships. Fincantieri Marine Group is the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, and operates three Great Lakes Shipyards: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine. Fincantieri Marine Group's more than 2,100 steelworkers, craftsman, engineers and technicians in the United Statesspecialize in the design, construction and maintenance of merchant ships and government vessels, including for the United States Navy and Coast Guard.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

For further information: Kate Scruggs, +1-856-206-3170; katharine.n.scruggs@lmco.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 23:51:03 UTC
