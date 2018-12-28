Lockheed Martin : Wins $712.5 Million Navy Contract

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Thursday was awarded a $712.5 million Navy contract for the development of advanced hardware in support of the F-35 Lightning II Technology Refresh 3 System, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

The work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2023, the Pentagon said.

Last week, the defense contractor announced it had received a $1.8 billion contract to provide Patriot interceptor missiles to the U.S. military and its allies.

Write to Aaron Rennie at aaron.rennie@wsj.com