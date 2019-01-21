Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin : and Fincantieri Marinette Marine Awarded Contract to Build Littoral Combat Ship 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 01:34pm EST

Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine Awarded Contract to Build Littoral Combat Ship 31

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 21, 2019 - The U.S. Navy awarded the Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) team a fixed-price-incentive-fee contract to build an additional Littoral Combat Ship (LCS).

LCS 31 will be built in Marinette, Wisconsin, at FMM, the Midwest's only naval shipyard, and is the 16th Freedom-variant LCS ordered by the Navy to date. The team will leverage capital investment and improvement in the shipyard and efficiencies created with serial production to maintain high quality at an affordable cost.

'We are excited to continue our partnership with the Navy and FMM to build and deliver capable ships to the fleet,' said Joe DePietro, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Small Combatants and Ship Systems. 'With the Freedom-variant in serial production, we continue to enhance efficiency and incorporate capability while maintaining ship and program affordability.'

Since the LCS program's inception, Freedom-variant LCS production has injected hundreds of millions of dollars into local economies throughout the Midwest. The program supports thousands of direct and indirect jobs throughout the United States, including more than 7,500 in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Lockheed Martin and FMM team is in full-rate production of the Freedom-variant and has delivered seven ships to the U.S. Navy to date. There are seven ships in various stages of construction at FMM.

Lockheed Martin's Freedom-variant LCS is highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable. Originally designed to support focused missions such as mine warfare, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare, the team continues to evolve capabilities based on rigorous Navy operational testing, sailor feedback and multiple successful fleet deployments. The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.

For additional information, visit: www.lockheedmartin.com/lcs.

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
01:34pLOCKHEED MARTIN : and Fincantieri Marinette Marine Awarded Contract to Build Lit..
PU
09:54aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Orlando Science Center Students Become Pilots With Lockheed Ma..
AQ
08:47aLockheed sees potential exports of 200 F-16 jets from proposed Indian plant
RE
03:30aLOCKHEED MARTIN : awarded $77.8M for Navys undersea warfare system
AQ
03:03aMeggitt signs $750 million contract with engine maker Pratt & Whitney
RE
01/20Rheinmetall plans to sue Germany over Saudi arms embargo - Spiegel
RE
01/18LOCKHEED MARTIN : Orlando Science Center Students Become Pilots with Lockheed Ma..
PU
01/18LOCKHEED MARTIN : Singapore to buy a few F-35 jets, eyes fleet replacement
RE
01/18LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. Navy and Air Force Award Lockheed Martin Second Productio..
AQ
01/17LOCKHEED MARTIN : Announces $50,000 Scholarship for STEM Students in Partnership..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 110 M
EBIT 2018 7 269 M
Net income 2018 5 043 M
Debt 2018 12 523 M
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 16,09
P/E ratio 2019 14,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 80 455 M
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 348 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.03%80 455
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.97%98 339
GENERAL DYNAMICS7.23%49 078
RAYTHEON7.86%47 072
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION9.33%46 487
ROLLS-ROYCE7.86%21 844
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.