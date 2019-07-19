Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Lockheed Martin : awarded $1.48 billion Saudi missile defence contract - Pentagon

0
07/19/2019 | 05:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump hosts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.48 billion (£1.1 billion) contract to build the THAAD missile defence system for Saudi Arabia, bringing the total value of the deal to $5.36 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.



The new contract was a modification to a previously awarded agreement to produce the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said.

In November 2018, Saudi and U.S. officials signed letters of offer and acceptance formalising terms for Saudi Arabia's purchase of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.

In April Lockheed was awarded a $2.4 billion contract for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of which are slated to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The latest contract is for interceptor support items.

Lockheed Martin, the biggest U.S. arms maker, builds and integrates the THAAD system, which is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Raytheon, another U.S. firm, builds its advanced radar.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.21% 356.96 Delayed Quote.36.04%
RAYTHEON 1.41% 178.57 Delayed Quote.16.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 059 M
EBIT 2019 8 198 M
Net income 2019 5 776 M
Debt 2019 11 333 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 373,32  $
Last Close Price 356,96  $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.04%100 643
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.18%113 300
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION31.13%54 529
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.75%52 790
RAYTHEON16.24%49 048
BAE SYSTEMS12.63%20 675
