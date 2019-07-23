Lockheed Martin : looking to shift sourcing F-35 parts to U.S. from Turkey - CEO

"These actions should limit any future production or sustainment impact, and we remain on track to meet our commitment of delivering 131 F-35s this year," Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson told investors on a post-earnings call.

The move to remove Turkey as a parts supplier for the F-35 jets has been long threatened and expected after Ankara began accepting delivery of an advanced Russian missile defence system earlier this month.

