Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lockheed Martin : plans to expand Milwaukee plant workforce by 15%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 06:55pm EDT
The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris

(Reuters) - Defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it plans to increase the workforce at its Milwaukee facility by more than 15% this year.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump gave a 30-minute speech on trade at the plant run by Derco, a unit of the F-35 fighter jet maker.

Derco, which makes aircraft spare parts, also provides logistics and technical support for fixed-wing planes. (https://bit.ly/2LPg4Eh)

Trump has campaigned on rebuilding the manufacturing sector to create high-paying American manufacturing jobs, partly by pushing other countries for more favorable terms on trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
06:55pLOCKHEED MARTIN : plans to expand Milwaukee plant workforce by 15%
RE
07/10LOCKHEED MARTIN : Trump is going to Wisconsin to push for trade deal
AQ
07/10LOCKHEED MARTIN : Bulgaria's government to buy 8 new F-16s from US
AQ
07/08Airbus, Boeing May Not Bid to Provide New Fighter Jets to Canada, Sources Say..
DJ
07/08EXCLUSIVE : Airbus, Boeing indicate they may pull out of Canada fighter jet race..
RE
07/08LAUNCH FAIRINGS UP : Second Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Ready for Ju..
PR
07/03LOCKHEED MARTIN : Ensuring Astronaut Safety Lockheed Martin and NASA Successfull..
AQ
07/02ENSURING ASTRONAUT SAFETY : Lockheed Martin and NASA Successfully Demonstrate Or..
PR
07/01LOCKHEED MARTIN : Segment Chief Dale Bennett to Retire in August
DJ
07/01LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 58 053 M
EBIT 2019 8 192 M
Net income 2019 5 770 M
Debt 2019 11 337 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 369  $
Last Close Price 369  $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION40.63%104 039
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.51%113 334
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION32.68%55 173
GENERAL DYNAMICS16.11%52 911
RAYTHEON15.42%49 603
ROLLS-ROYCE1.64%20 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About