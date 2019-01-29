Log in
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION (LMT)
Lockheed Martin : to offload $1.8 billion in pension risks to Prudential

01/29/2019 | 12:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's top weapons supplier, said on Tuesday it would transfer $1.8 billion in pension obligations to U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc to reduce the risk and costs of pensions.

Prudential will assume responsibility for pension benefits of around 32,000 former Lockheed employees as part of the agreement.

U.S. companies such as Accenture, General Motors, Verizon and Kimberly-Clark have been offloading their pension obligations to insurance companies to cut down on costs and reduce the liabilities of their pensions.

The move benefits insurers, which have been buying corporate pension plans at a record clip since they can make more money from selling companies an annuity to cover the cost of the pension plans and then invest the proceeds in bonds and other securities.

Prudential said its retirement business holds more than $445 billion in retirement account values as of Sept. 30. It makes more than $10 billion in pension payments to more than 1 million retirees annually.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.49% 288.85 Delayed Quote.9.94%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL -1.14% 91.52 Delayed Quote.13.93%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53 105 M
EBIT 2018 7 268 M
Net income 2018 5 042 M
Debt 2018 12 497 M
Yield 2018 2,84%
P/E ratio 2018 16,36
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 81 878 M
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 346 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Bruce L. Tanner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nolan Don Archibald Lead Independent Director
Joseph W. Ralston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.94%81 878
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.76%99 358
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.53%50 994
RAYTHEON9.98%47 994
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.00%47 624
ROLLS-ROYCE3.40%21 406
