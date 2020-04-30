Log in
NASA Names Companies to Develop Human Landing System for Artemis Program

04/30/2020

By Stephen Nakrosis

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration said Thursday it selected three U.S. companies to design and develop a human landing system for the Artemis program, which is intended to land the first woman and next man on the surface of the Moon by 2024.

NASA said Blue Origin, Dynetics and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, were selected for the program.

The Blue Origin team includes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Draper Labs, NASA said, adding Dynetics is a Leidos company.

The human landing system awards are firm-fixed price, milestone-based contracts with a total combined of $967 million for a 10-month base period, NASA said.

NASA said its commercial partners will refine their lander concepts through February 2021, when the contract base period ends.

"During that time, the agency will evaluate which of the contractors will perform initial demonstration missions," NASA said, adding it will "later select firms for development and maturation of sustainable lander systems followed by sustainable demonstration missions."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. -3.96% 98.92 Delayed Quote.5.18%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.06% 387.78 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -1.23% 327.475 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 59 211 M
EBIT 2019 8 397 M
Net income 2019 6 147 M
Debt 2019 11 002 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 427,26  $
Last Close Price 387,91  $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Oren Ellis Independent Director
David B. Burritt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.19%108 784
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-56.34%102 418
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.53%55 513
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.30%42 360
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-22.60%39 110
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-5.06%21 370
