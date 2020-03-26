Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lockheed Martin Corporation    LMT

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

(LMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Protected Globally: AEHF-6 Satellite Actively Communicating With U.S. Space Force

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

Protected Globally: AEHF-6 Satellite Actively Communicating With U.S. Space Force

The AEHF constellation is a critical national security asset that provides 24x7, global coverage

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COlorado, Mar. 26, 2020 - The first national security launch for the U.S. Space Force and the final satellite to build out the protected communications constellation is now connected.

The sixth Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) satellite launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida at 4:18 p.m. ET. AEHF-6 successfully separated from its United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket approximately five hours and 45 minutes after launch and is now responding to commands from ground control.

'This is a great milestone to share with the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center,' said Mike Cacheiro, Vice President for Protected Communications at Lockheed Martin Space. 'I am incredibly proud of the teams that made this happen over the many years supporting the program. It is a bittersweet moment and I look forward to working with the Space Force to continue deliver this system on orbit, and increase our nation's overall survivable and protected.'

The AEHF-6 satellite adds increased resiliency and advanced capabilities to the AEHF-MILSTAR constellation which ensures the ability to transmit data anywhere, anytime. This marks the first launch under U.S. Space Force control.

AEHF-6 is part of the protected communications network providing global, survivable, protected communications capabilities for national leaders and tactical warfighters operating across ground, sea and air platforms.

AEHF-5, launched in 2019 and recently handed over for operations, formed the global, anti-jam system, which is an asset shared by international allies to include Canada, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Australia.

Lockheed Martin developed and manufactured all six satellites at their production facility located in Sunnyvale, California. The satellite shipped to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a Super Galaxy C-5 aircraft from the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the AEHF system, and the AEHF team is led by the Production Corps, Medium Earth Orbit Division, at the Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center, at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

For additional information, photos and video visit: www.lockheedmartin.com/aehf

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

For further information: Media Contact: Lori O'Donley, 408-756-1241; lori.a.o'donley@lmco.com

Disclaimer

Lockheed Martin Corporation published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 02:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
10:18pPROTECTED GLOBALLY : AEHF-6 Satellite Actively Communicating With U.S. Space For..
PU
04:49pLOCKHEED MARTIN : First launch for Space Force lifts off from Florida
AQ
11:56aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) Satellite Rea..
AQ
08:41aLOCKHEED MARTIN : Sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellite Ready for Ma..
AQ
03/25LOCKHEED MARTIN : Sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) Satellite Rea..
PU
03/17LOCKHEED MARTIN : Elects James D. Taiclet As President And CEO
AQ
03/17LOCKHEED MARTIN : Names New CEO
DJ
03/16LOCKHEED MARTIN : Names New CEO -- Update
DJ
03/16LOCKHEED MARTIN : Elects James D. Taiclet As President And CEO; Marillyn A. Hews..
AQ
03/16LOCKHEED MARTIN : Names New CEO
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 59 211 M
EBIT 2019 8 397 M
Net income 2019 6 147 M
Debt 2019 11 002 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 98 693 M
Chart LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lockheed Martin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 444,00  $
Last Close Price 350,33  $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rodney A. Makoske SVP-Corporate Engineering, Technology & Operations
Kenneth R. Possenriede Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Oren Ellis Independent Director
David B. Burritt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-10.03%90 055
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.77%82 557
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.23%48 340
RAYTHEON-34.11%40 313
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.34%37 623
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-35.24%35 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group