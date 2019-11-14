Log in
U.S. Government Designates Lockheed Martin's Latest Generation Radar: AN/SPY-7(V)1

0
11/14/2019 | 07:01pm EST

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov.14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's latest generation solid-state radar technology, formerly known as Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) Solid State Radar (LM SSR), has been designated as AN/SPY-7(V)1 by the United States government. The designation of AN/SPY-7(V)1 is a direct reflection of the maturity and capability of Lockheed Martin's solid-state radar technology.

Lockheed Martin’s Solid State Radar has been designated as AN/SPY-7(V)1 by the United States government. SPY-7 and Aegis Ashore will defend against ballistic missile threats and provide continuous protection of Japan.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense selected AN/SPY-7(V)1 for two planned Aegis Ashore installations in 2018. Additionally, variants of AN/SPY-7(V)1 will be used by the Royal Canadian Navy for the Canadian Surface Combatant program and the Spanish Navy for the upcoming F-110 frigate program.

"Lockheed Martin's solid state solution meets the mission now and is flexible to adapt to the evolving threats of the future," said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin. "This new designation solidifies our ability to provide the most technically advanced capabilities our warfighters require."

AN/SPY-7(V)1 is a modular and scalable solid state radar, allowing for continuous surveillance and protection. It will be fully integrated with the Aegis Combat System, providing advanced technology for future ship classes.

With 50 years of constant evolution and innovation, Lockheed Martin has a trusted history of producing, integrating and delivering radars and combat systems. Lockheed Martin and the Aegis Combat System continue to keep pace with evolving integrated air and missile threats, introducing new capabilities to create the latest generation of advanced solid state technologies, integrated with the Aegis system, to provide world-class defense and ensure future safety and security.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-government-designates-lockheed-martins-latest-generation-radar-anspy-7v1-300958923.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin


© PRNewswire 2019
