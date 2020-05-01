Log in
LODGE RESOURCES INC.

Lodge Resources Inc. Marketing Agreement

05/01/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2020) -  Lodge Resources Inc. (CSE: LDG) (FSE: 3WU) ("Lodge" or the "Company") announces that in order to increase awareness of the Company's mineral exploration projects and undertaking the Company has engaged Media Relations Publishing, of Bruhl, Germany, to provide marketing and consulting services, including certain investor relations services.

About the Company:

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

On Behalf of the Company
Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer of Lodge

For further information, please contact Ken Cotiamco at 604-687-7130 or ken@skanderbegcapital.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55280


