Loews : Diamond Offshore Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today reported the following results for the second quarter of 2019:



Three Months Ended Thousands of dollars, except per share data June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019 Total revenues $ 216,706

$ 233,542 Operating loss (111,500)

(49,127) Adjusted operating loss (120,366)

(49,127) Net loss (113,988)

(73,328) Adjusted net loss (136,299)

(73,328) Loss per diluted share $ (0.83)

$ (0.53) Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.99)

$ (0.53)

"During the quarter, the Ocean GreatWhite successfully completed its first well, delivering over 97.5% operating efficiency," said Marc Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also completed the reactivation and upgrade of the Ocean Endeavor and the upgrade of the Ocean Apex. Both rigs commenced operations in May."

Diamond Offshore recently announced the launch of its Stack-ViewTM service, which allows the Company to shift to predictive maintenance from time-based maintenance by utilizing 24/7 real-time monitoring, data visualization, and advanced analytics. "This is yet another example of Diamond continually working to improve offshore drilling economics by reducing the total cost of the well," said Edwards. "Stack-View will streamline maintenance and mitigate subsea downtime while improving BOP reliability, which will significantly enhance the operational efficiency of a drilling campaign."

As of July 1, 2019, the Company's total contracted backlog was $2.0 billion, including over $450 million of backlog secured year to date and excluding approximately a $130 million margin commitment from one of the Company's customers.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss Diamond Offshore's earnings results has been scheduled for 8:00 a.m. CDT today.

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018



















Revenues:

















Contract drilling $ 207,273

$ 226,697

$ 265,353

$ 433,970

$ 553,279 Revenues related to reimbursable expenses 9,433

6,845

3,508

16,278

11,092 Total revenues 216,706

233,542

268,861

450,248

564,371



















Operating expenses:

















Contract drilling, excluding depreciation 224,782

167,429

189,321

392,210

374,010 Reimbursable expenses 9,313

6,743

3,414

16,057

10,884 Depreciation 88,253

86,898

81,825

175,151

163,650 General and administrative 15,294

17,312

18,236

32,605

36,749 Impairment of assets -

-

27,225

-

27,225 Restucturing and separation costs -

-

1,265

-

4,276 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (9,436)

4,287

(50)

(5,149)

(560) Total operating expenses 328,206

282,669

321,236

610,874

616,234



















Operating loss (111,500)

(49,127)

(52,375)

(160,626)

(51,863)



















Other income (expense):

















Interest income 1,933

2,414

2,001

4,346

3,638 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (31,159)

(29,925)

(29,585)

(61,084)

(57,903) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (721)

(1,085)

411

(1,806)

858 Other, net 105

333

262

438

842



















Loss before income tax benefit (141,342)

(77,390)

(79,286)

(218,732)

(104,428)



















Income tax benefit 27,354

4,062

10,012

31,416

54,475



















Net loss $ (113,988)

$ (73,328)

$ (69,274)

$ (187,316)

$ (49,953)



















Loss per share $ (0.83)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.50)

$ (1.36)

$ (0.36)



















Weighted-average shares outstanding:

















Shares of common stock 137,691

137,522

137,429

137,607

137,362 Dilutive potential shares of common stock -

-

-

-

- Total weighted-average shares outstanding 137,691

137,522

137,429

137,607

137,362

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,509

$ 154,073 Marketable securities 149,945

299,849 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debts 163,086

168,620 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,124

163,396 Total current assets 590,664

785,938







Drilling and other property and equipment, net of accumulated





depreciation 5,163,696 5,184,222 Other assets 222,876

65,534 Total assets $ 5,977,236

$ 6,035,694







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Other current liabilities $ 269,449

$ 236,846 Long-term debt 1,974,816

1,973,922 Deferred tax liability 74,281

104,380 Other liabilities 259,793

135,893 Stockholders' equity 3,398,897

3,584,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,977,236

$ 6,035,694

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Six months ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (187,316)

$ (49,953) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)





provided by operating activities





Depreciation 175,151

163,650 Loss on impairment of assets -

27,225 Deferred tax provision (31,125)

(61,160) Contract liabilities, net 14,017

(3,255) Deferred contract costs, net 26,879

24,703 Other (4,174)

422 Net changes in operating working capital 3,885 29,135 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,683)

130,767







Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (172,335)

(90,432) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,025,000

300,000 Purchase of marketable securities (1,872,107)

(573,837) Proceeds from disposition of assets, net of disposal costs 15,573

1,723 Net cash used in investing activities (3,869)

(362,546)







Financing activities:





Other (12)

(90) Net cash used in financing activities (12)

(90)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,564)

(231,869) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 154,073

376,037 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 147,509

$ 144,168

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE DAYRATE, UTILIZATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY (Dayrate in thousands)





























































TOTAL FLEET

Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter 2019 2019 2018

Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3) Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3) Average

Dayrate

(1) Utilization

(2) Operational

Efficiency

(3)





















$273 51% 88.7% $309 48% 96.5% $317 53% 90.8%

(1) Average dayrate is defined as contract drilling revenue for all of the specified rigs in our fleet per revenue-earning day. A revenue-earning day is defined as a 24-hour period during which a rig earns a dayrate after commencement of operations and excludes mobilization, demobilization and contract preparation days. (2) Utilization is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the total calendar days in the period for all specified rigs in our fleet (including cold-stacked rigs). Our current fleet includes three floaters that are cold stacked. (3) Operational efficiency is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the sum of total revenue-earning days plus the number of days (or portions thereof) associated with unanticipated, non-revenue earning equipment downtime.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this press release provides investors with adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. This allows investors and others to better compare the company's financial results across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to those of peer companies and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered to be a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results of the Company, management believes that the results of operations adjusted to exclude various items and their related tax effects are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company. The amounts excluded from our adjusted results include an impairment loss and restructuring and separation costs incurred during the second quarter of 2018, the gain recognized in the second quarter of 2019 from the sale of the Ocean Guardian, the loss on sale of mooring equipment recognized during the second quarter of 2019 in relation to a new leasing initiative and other discrete tax items recognized in the second quarter of 2019. However, these measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling expense, operating income or loss, cash flows from operations or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2019

2019

2018 Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Loss to

Adjusted Operating Loss:









(In thousands)













As reported operating loss $ (111,500)

$ (49,127)

$ (52,375)













Impairments and other items:









Impairment of rigs -

-

27,225 Restructuring and separation costs -

-

1,265 Gain on sale of rig (14,300)

-

- Loss on sale of mooring equipment 5,434

-

-













Adjusted operating loss $ (120,366)

$ (49,127)

$ (23,885)













Reconciliation of As Reported Net Loss to Adjusted Net

Loss:









(In thousands)













As reported net loss $ (113,988)

$ (73,328)

$ (69,274)













Impairments and other items:









Impairment of rigs -

-

27,225 Restructuring and separation costs -

-

1,265 Gain on sale of rig (14,300)

-

- Loss on sale of mooring equipment 5,434

-

-













Tax effect of impairments and other items:









Impairment of rigs -

-

(3,933) Restructuring and separation costs -

-

(183) Gain on sale of rig 1,227

-

- Loss on sale of mooring equipment (466)

-

- Other discrete items (1) (14,206)

-

-

Adjusted net loss $ (136,299)

$ (73,328)

$ (44,900)





Three Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2019

2019

2018 Reconciliation of As Reported Loss per Diluted Share to

Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:













As reported loss per diluted share $ (0.83)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.50)













Impairments and other items:









Impairment of rigs -

-

0.19 Restructuring and separation costs -

-

0.01 Gain on sale of rig (0.10)

-

- Loss on sale of mooring equipment 0.04

-

-













Tax effect of impairments and other items:









Impairment of rigs -

-

(0.03) Restructuring and separation costs -

-

- Gain on sale of rig 0.01

-

- Loss on sale of mooring equipment (0.01)

-

- Other discrete items (1) (0.10)

-

-













Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (0.99)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.33)

(1) Represents a discrete income tax adjustment recognized during the second quarter of 2019 in relation to final regulations issued by the Internal Revenue Service in June 2019 with respect to the calculation of the toll charge associated with the deemed repatriation of previously deferred earnings of our non-U.S. subsidiaries in response to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017, or Transition Tax. Based on the new regulations, we recorded a net tax benefit of $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

