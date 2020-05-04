Loews : Q1 2020 Earnings Results Supplement 0 05/04/2020 | 08:19am EDT Send by mail :

Legal Disclaimers Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors.The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and SEC filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements disclaimers and risk factors they contain. The primary purpose of this presentation is to help you understand how we view our Company, not to update our filings or correct any forecasts - we categorically do not give guidance. Conditions faced by our various businesses may have changed - for better or worse - since the time periods reflected in this presentation and we disclaim any obligation to update the information presented herein. Any statements made in addressing our results are not meant as an indication of the Company's performance since the time of our latest public filings and disclosures. There are a number of important risk factors that could cause the actual results for each of the companies discussed in this presentation to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained herein, including those risk factors discussed in detail in annual and quarterly reports and other filings made with the SEC by Loews Corporation and its subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipelines and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Non-GAAPFinancial Measures.Certain financial information presented herein includes non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures are useful to understanding the key drivers of the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to GAAP numbers herein (or in documents referred to herein). Where You Can Find More Information.Annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the SEC by Loews Corporation and its subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. contain important additional information about those companies and we urge you to read this presentation together with those filings, copies of which are available, as applicable, at the corporate websites of Loews Corporation at www.loews.comand such subsidiaries at www.cna.com, www.bwpipelines.comand www.diamondoffshore.com, or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

2020 First Quarter - Key Highlights $3.1 billion in cash and investments at the parent company

Net loss of $632 million, or $2.20 per share

Drilling rig impairment charges of $408 million A $363 million decline in net investment income Net investment losses of $152 million A $38 million decrease in results from our hotel business

On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code

9.7 million shares repurchased at an aggregate cost of $445 million

Dividends from subsidiaries totaled $575 million

$17.0 billion in shareholders' equity / book value per share of $60.28 Loews Cash & Investments March 31, ($ millions) 2020 Portfolio Composition* Cash & short term investments $ 2,420 Limited partnership investments 222 Equity securities 386 Other 37 Total Cash & Investments $ 3,065 * Net of receivable and payable positions. Loews press release:http://ir.loews.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102789&p=irol-financials All balance sheet data included in this presentation is as of the end of each period presented. 3 Financial Summary March 31 QTD (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 Revenues $ 3,099 $ 3,757 Net income (loss) (632) 394 Net income (loss) per share (2.20) 1.27 Dividends paid per share 0.0625 0.0625 Weighted average shares 287.0 310.4 Cash & investments $ 3,065 $ 3,399 (Parent company) Total debt 1,800 1,800 (Parent company) Book value per share 60.28 62.31 Book value per share excluding AOCI 64.17 63.59 Balance sheet data included on this page is as of the end of each period presented. 4 Net Income (Loss) by Segment ($ millions) CNA Diamond 1 Boardwalk Hotels Corporate 2 Net income (loss) attributable to Loews March 31 QTD 2020 2019 $ (55) $ 305 (452) (37) 65 79 (25) 13 (165) 34 $ (632) $ 394 As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements. Includes investment income from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, other unallocated corporate expenses and the financial results of Altium Packaging. 5 COVID-19 CNA's underwriting business has remained strong; market volatility has impacted the investment portfolio

underwriting business has remained strong; market volatility has impacted the investment portfolio Boardwalk Pipelines continues to perform as expected, benefiting from fixed fee take-or-pay contracts and strong customer credit quality

continues to perform as expected, benefiting from fixed fee take-or-pay contracts and strong customer credit quality Loews Hotels & Co's revenues began declining dramatically in March; operations at most properties were temporarily suspended by month-end

revenues began declining dramatically in March; operations at most properties were temporarily suspended by month-end Engaged in significant measures to adjust the operating cost structure of its hotels, defer capital costs and reduce management company costs Established employee hardship relief fund for all impacted team members and provided benefits for furloughed team members for up to three months When prudent, will reopen properties under refined operating standards with a focus on team member and guest safety

Altium Packaging has seen increased demand for household cleaners, water, beverage and pharmaceutical products, partially offset by declines in the food service and automotive end markets

has seen increased demand for household cleaners, water, beverage and pharmaceutical products, partially offset by declines in the food service and automotive end markets Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy on April 26, 2020

and certain of its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy on April 26, 2020 Loews is not responsible for and does not provide guarantees of the liabilities and obligations of its subsidiaries, including Diamond Offshore

The parent company has maintained a cash balance in excess of $3 billion

has maintained a cash balance in excess of $3 billion Donated $1 million to several different funds that will provide direct support to frontline workers Members of the Office of the President have reduced, by 50%, their salary as of April 1 and their bonus for the entire year

6 Financial Trends Parent company cash & investments ($ billions as of period-end) $5.0 $4.9 $3.1 $3.3 $3.1 2016 2017 2018 2019 3/31/20 Dividends from subsidiaries1 ($ millions) $780 $804$878$927 $575 2016 2017 2018 2019 QTD 2020 1. Includes dividends received by Loews during each period indicated. Shares outstanding (shares in millions as of period-end) 337 332 312 291 281 2016 2017 2018 2019 3/31/20 Shareholders' equity ($ billions as of period-end) $18.2$19.2 $18.5$19.1 $17.0 2016 2017 2018 2019 3/31/20 7 Loews Ownership Note: As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements. All data as of March 31, 2020, except as noted. Dollars in billions unless otherwise noted. Average daily throughput and EBITDA are for the year ended December 31, 2019. See Company Overview Appendix - "Boardwalk EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation. Adjusted EBITDA is for the year ended December 31, 2019. See Company Overview Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation. 8 CNA Financial - Financial Highlights Financials1 March 31 QTD ($ millions, except per share data) 2020 2019 Core income2 $ 108 $ 318 Net investment gains (losses) (after-tax) (169) 24 Net income (loss) (61) 342 Loews accounting adjustments: Amount s at t ribut able t o noncont rolling int erest s 7 (36) Ot her 3 (1) (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Loews $ (55) $ 305 Invested assets $ 44,086 $ 45,639 Net written premiums 1,863 1,806 Combined ratio ex. catastrophes and development 93.9 94.9 Combined ratio 97.5 97.8 Loss ratio ex. catastrophes and development 60.4 60.7 Loss ratio 64.0 63.6 Book value per share ex. AOCI $ 42.12 $ 43.38 Book value per share 38.18 42.19 Regular and special dividends per share4 2.37 2.35 Balance sheet data included on this page is as of the end of each period presented. Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level. See CNA's Q1 2020 Earnings Release for a reconciliation of Core income to Net income available at http://www.cna.com/web/guest/cna/about/investorrelations/financial Other includes adjustments for income taxes and rounding. Special dividend of $2.00 per share paid in March of 2020 and 2019. 9 Diamond Offshore - Financial Highlights Financials1 ($ millions) Revenue Impairment of assets2 Operating loss3 Pretax loss Net loss Loews accounting adjustments: Amount s at t ribut able t o noncont rolling int erest s Ot her 4 Net loss attributable to Loews March 31 QTD 2020 2019 $ 229 $ 234 774 - (846) (49) (878) (77) (862) (73) 405 34 5 2 $ (452) $ (37) Note: As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements. Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level. Impairment charges related to the carrying value of four drilling rigs. Operating loss represents loss before interest and taxes, excluding any gains/losses on sales of fixed assets. Other includes adjustments for income taxes and rounding. 10 Boardwalk Pipelines - Financial Highlights Financials1 March 31 QTD ($ millions) 2020 2019 Revenue $ 340 $ 346 EBITDA2 221 239 Net income 91 108 Loews accounting adjustments: Ot her 3 (26) (29) Net income attributable to Loews $ 65 $ 79 Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level. See Appendix - "Boardwalk EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation. Other includes adjustments for purchase accounting, income taxes and rounding. 11 Loews Hotels & Co - Financial Highlights Financials March 31 QTD ($ millions) 2020 2019 Revenue $ 142 $ 180 Adjusted EBITDA1 17 61 Pretax income (loss) excluding non-recurring items2 (25) 24 Pretax income (loss) (33) 19 Net income (loss) (25) 13 Adjusted mortgage debt, period-end3 1,507 1,292 Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, twenty hotels owned and/or operated by Loews Hotels temporarily suspended operations in March of 2020, two hotels that completed construction have not opened and two additional hotels suspended operations in April of 2020. Only three owned hotels and one managed hotel remain operational, but with limited occupancy. Adjusted EBITDA is the total amount of EBITDA attributable to Loews Hotels & Co based on its percent ownership of each property (e.g., if Loews Hotels & Co legally owns 50% of a property, 50% of that property's EBITDA is included, except as noted on the page titled "Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio," which provides further detail on distributions at certain hotels), plus management company EBITDA and excluding non-recurring items. See Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation. Non-recurring items include items such as acquisition transaction and transition costs, new development pre-opening costs, gains or losses on sale and impairments. See Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for additional disclosure. Adjusted mortgage debt is adjusted for Loews Hotels and Co's ownership interest in the asset underlying the borrowing. Balances are inclusive of adjusted mortgage debt related to assets under development of $91 million and $96 million at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 12 Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio Ownership - Ops Commenced / City, ST Rooms Ownership % Managed Only OWNED1(12) Loews Chicago Hotel Chicago, IL 400 100% 2015 Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel Chicago, IL 556 100% 2014 Loews Coronado Bay Resort San Diego, CA 439 100% 2000 Loews Kansas City Hotel Kansas City, MO 800 65% 2020 Loews Miami Beach Hotel Miami Beach, FL 790 100% 1998 Loews Minneapolis Hotel Minneapolis, MN 251 100% 2014 Loews Philadelphia Hotel Philadelphia, PA 581 100% 2000 Loews Regency New York Hotel New York, NY 379 100% 1963 Note: Same store metrics were suspended in Q1 2020 as they were not Loews Vanderbilt Hotel Nashville, TN 340 100% 1989 meaningful due to COVID-19 considerations. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort Tucson, AZ 398 100% 2014 / 1984 Loews Hotel Vogue Montreal, QC 142 100% 1995 1. Loews Kansas City Hotel obtained its certificate of occupancy in Loews Hotel 1000 Seattle, WA 120 100% 2016 March of 2020. Initial distributions from the Loews Kansas City Hotel 5,196 investment are at 91.6% to Loews Hotels & Co and this percent is JOINT VENTURE2(12) Hard Rock Hotel, at Universal Orlando Orlando, FL 650 50% 2001 used for adjusted mortgage debt and adjusted EBITDA. Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, at Universal Orlando Orlando, FL 750 50% 1999 2. Live! by Loews Arlington, TX opened in Q3 2019; initial distributions Loews Royal Pacific Resort, at Universal Orlando Orlando, FL 1,000 50% 2002 are at 47.2% to Loews Hotels & Co, which is slightly lower than the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, at Universal Orlando Orlando, FL 1,000 50% 2016 ownership percentages presented herein and will be used for Universal's Aventura Hotel Orlando, FL 600 50% 2018 calculating adjusted mortgage debt and adjusted EBITDA. Live! by Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort Orlando, FL 2,200 50% 2014 Loews St. Louis, MO opened in Q1 2020. Initial distributions from Live! Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites Orlando, FL 1,011 50% 2020 by Loews St. Louis, MO are at 45.5% to Loews Hotels & Co, which is Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites Orlando, FL 750 50% 2019 slightly lower than the ownership percentages presented herein Live! by Loews Arlington, TX Arlington, TX 300 50% 2019 and will be used for calculating adjusted mortgage debt and Live! by Loews St. Louis, MO St. Louis, MO 216 50% 2020 adjusted EBITDA. Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn Loews Hollywood Hotel Los Angeles, CA 628 50% 2012 and Suites obtained its certificate of occupancy for the first 1,011 Loews Atlanta Hotel Atlanta, GA 414 50% 2015 / 2010 rooms in March of 2020. The remaining phase of 1,039 rooms is 9,519 scheduled to open later in 2020. 3. Loews will have a 20% ownership interest in the Loews Coral Gables MANAGED (4) Bisha Hotel and Residences Toronto, ON 96 2017 Loews Boston Hotel Boston, MA 225 2013 / 2018 Hotel upon completion of development. Universal's Endless Loews New Orleans Hotel New Orleans, LA 285 2003 Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites is included in the joint Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Santa Monica, CA 347 1989 venture hotel count and discussed above. 953 TOTAL LOEWS HOTELS 15,668 Scheduled Opening UNDER DEVELOPMENT3(1) Loews Coral Gables Hotel Coral Gables, FL 242 20% 2022 Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites Orlando, FL 1,039 50% 2020 1,281 TOTAL INCLUDING UNDER DEVELOPMENT 16,949 List of portfolio properties is as of March 31, 2020. 13 Appendix - Loews Consolidating Condensed Balance Sheet CNA Diamond Boardwalk Loews March 31, 2020 Financial Offshore1 Pipelines Hotels & Co Corporate2 Total ($ millions) Assets: Cash and investments $ 44,943 $ 499 $ 32 $ 172 $ 3,135 $ 48,781 Receivables 7,528 268 129 30 181 8,136 Property, plant and equipment 271 4,330 8,545 1,128 477 14,751 Deferred non-insurance warranty acquistion expenses 2,905 - - - - 2,905 Other assets 2,730 281 564 436 670 4,681 Total assets $ 58,377 $ 5,378 $ 9,270 $ 1,766 $ 4,463 $ 79,254 Liabilities and Equity: Insurance reserves $ 38,351 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 38,351 Short term debt - 2,412 - 38 10 2,460 Long term debt 2,680 - 3,547 684 2,597 9,508 Deferred non-insurance warranty revenue 3,848 - - - - 3,848 Other liabilities 3,164 595 1,457 371 322 5,909 Total liabilities 48,043 3,007 5,004 1,093 2,929 60,076 Total shareholders' equity 9,237 1,257 4,266 672 1,534 16,966 Noncontrolling interests 1,097 1,114 - 1 - 2,212 Total equity 10,334 2,371 4,266 673 1,534 19,178 Total liabilities and equity $ 58,377 $ 5,378 $ 9,270 $ 1,766 $ 4,463 $ 79,254 Note: Amounts presented will not necessarily be the same as those in the individual financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries due to adjustments for purchase accounting, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements. Corporate primarily reflects the parent company's cash and investments, corporate long-term debt and Altium Packaging. 14 Appendix - Boardwalk EBITDA March 31 QTD ($ millions) 2020 2019 Pretax income $ 91 $ 108 Depreciation and amortization 88 86 Interest expense 42 45 EBITDA $ 221 $ 239 Financial results are at the subsidiary level. 15 Appendix - Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA March 31 QTD ($ millions) 2020 2019 Consolidated GAAP pretax income (loss) $ (33) $ 19 Non-recurring items1 8 5 Pretax income (loss) excluding non-recurring items $ (25) $ 24 Depreciation and amortization of owned properties 14 16 Interest expense on owned properties 8 5 Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' proportionate share of EBITDA 2 20 16 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 17 $ 61 Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, twenty hotels owned and/or operated by Loews Hotels temporarily suspended operations in March of 2020, two hotels that completed construction have not opened and two additional hotels suspended operations in April of 2020. Only three owned hotels and one managed hotel remain operational, but with limited occupancy. Non-recurring items include items such as acquisition transaction and transition costs, new development pre-opening costs, gains or losses on sale and impairments. Represents the difference between Loews Hotels & Co's GAAP pretax income for its joint venture properties and its pro rata share of those properties' EBITDA based on its percentage ownership (e.g. if Loews Hotels & Co legally owns 50% of a property, 50% of that property's EBITDA is included, except as noted on the page titled "Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio," which provides further detail on distributions at certain hotels). Adjusted EBITDA includes the results from properties sold of $0 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. 16 Attachments Original document

