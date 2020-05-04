Log in
Loews : Q1 2020 Earnings Results Supplement

05/04/2020

EARNINGS SUPPLEMENT

May 2020

2020 Q1

Legal Disclaimers

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors.The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our

and our subsidiaries' earnings releases and SEC filings. We urge you to read those documents, and we specifically direct you to the forward-looking statements disclaimers and risk factors they contain. The primary purpose of this presentation is to help you understand how we view our Company, not to update our filings or

correct any forecasts - we categorically do not give guidance. Conditions faced by our various businesses may have changed - for better or worse - since the

time periods reflected in this presentation and we disclaim any obligation to update the information presented herein. Any statements made in addressing our results are not meant as an indication of the Company's performance since the time of our latest public filings and disclosures.

There are a number of important risk factors that could cause the actual results for each of the companies discussed in this presentation to differ from those

expressed in forward-looking statements contained herein, including those risk factors discussed in detail in annual and quarterly reports and other filings made with the SEC by Loews Corporation and its subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipelines and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures.Certain financial information presented herein includes non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes

these measures are useful to understanding the key drivers of the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to GAAP numbers herein (or in documents referred to herein).

Where You Can Find More Information.Annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the SEC by Loews Corporation and its subsidiaries: CNA

Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. contain important additional information about those companies and we urge you to read this presentation together with those filings, copies of which are available, as applicable, at the corporate websites of Loews Corporation at www.loews.comand such subsidiaries at www.cna.com, www.bwpipelines.comand www.diamondoffshore.com, or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

2

2020 First Quarter - Key Highlights

  • $3.1 billion in cash and investments at the parent company
  • Net loss of $632 million, or $2.20 per share
    • Drilling rig impairment charges of $408 million
    • A $363 million decline in net investment income
    • Net investment losses of $152 million
    • A $38 million decrease in results from our hotel business
  • On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code
  • 9.7 million shares repurchased at an aggregate cost of $445 million
  • Dividends from subsidiaries totaled $575 million
  • $17.0 billion in shareholders' equity / book value per share of $60.28

Loews Cash & Investments

March 31,

($ millions)

2020

Portfolio Composition*

Cash & short term investments

$

2,420

Limited partnership investments

222

Equity securities

386

Other

37

Total Cash & Investments

$

3,065

* Net of receivable and payable positions.

Loews press release:http://ir.loews.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102789&p=irol-financials

All balance sheet data included in this presentation is as of the end of each period presented.

3

Financial Summary

March 31

QTD

(in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

Revenues

$

3,099

$

3,757

Net income (loss)

(632)

394

Net income (loss) per share

(2.20)

1.27

Dividends paid per share

0.0625

0.0625

Weighted average shares

287.0

310.4

Cash & investments

$

3,065

$

3,399

(Parent company)

Total debt

1,800

1,800

(Parent company)

Book value per share

60.28

62.31

Book value per share excluding AOCI

64.17

63.59

Balance sheet data included on this page is as of the end of each period presented.

4

Net Income (Loss) by Segment

($ millions)

CNA

Diamond

1

Boardwalk

Hotels

Corporate

2

Net income (loss) attributable to Loews

March 31

QTD

2020

2019

$

(55)

$

305

(452)

(37)

65

79

(25)

13

(165)

34

$

(632)

$

394

  1. As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements.
  2. Includes investment income from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, other unallocated corporate expenses and the financial results of Altium Packaging.

5

COVID-19

  • CNA'sunderwriting business has remained strong; market volatility has impacted the investment portfolio
  • Boardwalk Pipelinescontinues to perform as expected, benefiting from fixed fee take-or-pay contracts and strong customer credit quality
  • Loews Hotels & Co'srevenues began declining dramatically in March; operations at most properties were temporarily suspended by month-end
    • Engaged in significant measures to adjust the operating cost structure of its hotels, defer capital costs and reduce management company costs
    • Established employee hardship relief fund for all impacted team members and provided benefits for furloughed team members for up to three months
    • When prudent, will reopen properties under refined operating standards with a focus on team member and guest safety
  • Altium Packaginghas seen increased demand for household cleaners, water, beverage and pharmaceutical products, partially offset by declines in the food service and automotive end markets
  • Diamond Offshoreand certain of its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy on April 26, 2020
    • Loews is not responsible for and does not provide guarantees of the liabilities and obligations of its subsidiaries, including Diamond Offshore
  • Theparent companyhas maintained a cash balance in excess of $3 billion
    • Donated $1 million to several different funds that will provide direct support to frontline workers
    • Members of the Office of the President have reduced, by 50%, their salary as of April 1 and their bonus for the entire year

6

Financial Trends

Parent company cash & investments

($ billions as of period-end)

$5.0 $4.9

$3.1 $3.3 $3.1

2016

2017

2018

2019

3/31/20

Dividends from subsidiaries1

($ millions)

$780 $804$878$927

$575

2016

2017

2018

2019 QTD 2020

1. Includes dividends received by Loews during each period indicated.

Shares outstanding

(shares in millions as of period-end)

337 332

312

291 281

2016

2017

2018

2019

3/31/20

Shareholders' equity

($ billions as of period-end)

$18.2$19.2 $18.5$19.1

$17.0

2016

2017

2018

2019

3/31/20

7

Loews Ownership

Note: As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements.

All data as of March 31, 2020, except as noted. Dollars in billions unless otherwise noted.

  1. Average daily throughput and EBITDA are for the year ended December 31, 2019. See Company Overview Appendix - "Boardwalk EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is for the year ended December 31, 2019. See Company Overview Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation.

8

CNA Financial - Financial Highlights

Financials1

March 31

QTD

($ millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

Core income2

$

108

$

318

Net investment gains (losses) (after-tax)

(169)

24

Net income (loss)

(61)

342

Loews accounting adjustments:

Amount s at t ribut able t o noncont rolling int erest s

7

(36)

Ot her 3

(1)

(1)

Net income (loss) attributable to Loews

$

(55)

$

305

Invested assets

$

44,086

$

45,639

Net written premiums

1,863

1,806

Combined ratio ex. catastrophes and development

93.9

94.9

Combined ratio

97.5

97.8

Loss ratio ex. catastrophes and development

60.4

60.7

Loss ratio

64.0

63.6

Book value per share ex. AOCI

$

42.12

$

43.38

Book value per share

38.18

42.19

Regular and special dividends per share4

2.37

2.35

Balance sheet data included on this page is as of the end of each period presented.

  1. Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level.
  2. See CNA's Q1 2020 Earnings Release for a reconciliation of Core income to Net income available athttp://www.cna.com/web/guest/cna/about/investorrelations/financial
  3. Other includes adjustments for income taxes and rounding.
  4. Special dividend of $2.00 per share paid in March of 2020 and 2019.

9

Diamond Offshore - Financial Highlights

Financials1

($ millions)

Revenue

Impairment of assets2

Operating loss3

Pretax loss

Net loss

Loews accounting adjustments:

Amount s at t ribut able t o noncont rolling int erest s Ot her 4

Net loss attributable to Loews

March 31

QTD

2020 2019

$

229

$

234

774

-

(846)

(49)

(878)

(77)

(862)

(73)

405

34

5

2

$

(452)

$

(37)

Note: As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements.

  1. Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level.
  2. Impairment charges related to the carrying value of four drilling rigs.
  3. Operating loss represents loss before interest and taxes, excluding any gains/losses on sales of fixed assets.
  4. Other includes adjustments for income taxes and rounding.

10

Boardwalk Pipelines - Financial Highlights

Financials1

March 31

QTD

($ millions)

2020

2019

Revenue

$

340

$

346

EBITDA2

221

239

Net income

91

108

Loews accounting adjustments:

Ot her 3

(26)

(29)

Net income attributable to Loews

$

65

$

79

  1. Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level.
  2. See Appendix - "Boardwalk EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation.
  3. Other includes adjustments for purchase accounting, income taxes and rounding.

11

Loews Hotels & Co - Financial Highlights

Financials

March 31

QTD

($ millions)

2020

2019

Revenue

$

142

$

180

Adjusted EBITDA1

17

61

Pretax income (loss) excluding non-recurring items2

(25)

24

Pretax income (loss)

(33)

19

Net income (loss)

(25)

13

Adjusted mortgage debt, period-end3

1,507

1,292

Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, twenty hotels owned and/or operated by Loews Hotels temporarily suspended operations in March of 2020, two hotels that completed construction have not opened and two additional hotels suspended operations in April of 2020. Only three owned hotels and one managed hotel remain operational, but with limited occupancy.

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is the total amount of EBITDA attributable to Loews Hotels & Co based on its percent ownership of each property (e.g., if Loews Hotels & Co legally owns 50% of a property, 50% of that property's EBITDA is included, except as noted on the page titled "Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio," which provides further detail on distributions at certain hotels), plus management company EBITDA and excludingnon-recurring items. See Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation.
  2. Non-recurringitems include items such as acquisition transaction and transition costs, new development pre-opening costs, gains or losses on sale and impairments. See Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for additional disclosure.
  3. Adjusted mortgage debt is adjusted for Loews Hotels and Co's ownership interest in the asset underlying the borrowing. Balances are inclusive of adjusted mortgage debt related to assets under development of $91 million and $96 million at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

12

Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio

Ownership - Ops

Commenced /

City, ST

Rooms

Ownership %

Managed Only

OWNED1(12)

Loews Chicago Hotel

Chicago, IL

400

100%

2015

Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel

Chicago, IL

556

100%

2014

Loews Coronado Bay Resort

San Diego, CA

439

100%

2000

Loews Kansas City Hotel

Kansas City, MO

800

65%

2020

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

Miami Beach, FL

790

100%

1998

Loews Minneapolis Hotel

Minneapolis, MN

251

100%

2014

Loews Philadelphia Hotel

Philadelphia, PA

581

100%

2000

Loews Regency New York Hotel

New York, NY

379

100%

1963

Note: Same store metrics were suspended in Q1 2020 as they were not

Loews Vanderbilt Hotel

Nashville, TN

340

100%

1989

meaningful due to COVID-19 considerations.

Loews Ventana Canyon Resort

Tucson, AZ

398

100%

2014 / 1984

Loews Hotel Vogue

Montreal, QC

142

100%

1995

1.

Loews Kansas City Hotel obtained its certificate of occupancy in

Loews Hotel 1000

Seattle, WA

120

100%

2016

March of 2020. Initial distributions from the Loews Kansas City Hotel

5,196

investment are at 91.6% to Loews Hotels & Co and this percent is

JOINT VENTURE2(12)

Hard Rock Hotel, at Universal Orlando

Orlando, FL

650

50%

2001

used for adjusted mortgage debt and adjusted EBITDA.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, at Universal Orlando

Orlando, FL

750

50%

1999

2.

Live! by Loews Arlington, TX opened in Q3 2019; initial distributions

Loews Royal Pacific Resort, at Universal Orlando

Orlando, FL

1,000

50%

2002

are at 47.2% to Loews Hotels & Co, which is slightly lower than the

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, at Universal Orlando

Orlando, FL

1,000

50%

2016

ownership percentages presented herein and will be used for

Universal's Aventura Hotel

Orlando, FL

600

50%

2018

calculating adjusted mortgage debt and adjusted EBITDA. Live! by

Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Orlando, FL

2,200

50%

2014

Loews St. Louis, MO opened in Q1 2020. Initial distributions from Live!

Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites

Orlando, FL

1,011

50%

2020

by Loews St. Louis, MO are at 45.5% to Loews Hotels & Co, which is

Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites

Orlando, FL

750

50%

2019

slightly lower than the ownership percentages presented herein

Live! by Loews Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX

300

50%

2019

and will be used for calculating adjusted mortgage debt and

Live! by Loews St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO

216

50%

2020

adjusted EBITDA. Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn

Loews Hollywood Hotel

Los Angeles, CA

628

50%

2012

and Suites obtained its certificate of occupancy for the first 1,011

Loews Atlanta Hotel

Atlanta, GA

414

50%

2015 / 2010

rooms in March of 2020. The remaining phase of 1,039 rooms is

9,519

scheduled to open later in 2020.

3.

Loews will have a 20% ownership interest in the Loews Coral Gables

MANAGED (4)

Bisha Hotel and Residences

Toronto, ON

96

2017

Loews Boston Hotel

Boston, MA

225

2013 / 2018

Hotel upon completion of development. Universal's Endless

Loews New Orleans Hotel

New Orleans, LA

285

2003

Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites is included in the joint

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

Santa Monica, CA

347

1989

venture hotel count and discussed above.

953

TOTAL LOEWS HOTELS

15,668

Scheduled Opening

UNDER DEVELOPMENT3(1)

Loews Coral Gables Hotel

Coral Gables, FL

242

20%

2022

Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites

Orlando, FL

1,039

50%

2020

1,281

TOTAL INCLUDING UNDER DEVELOPMENT

16,949

List of portfolio properties is as of March 31, 2020.

13

Appendix - Loews Consolidating Condensed Balance Sheet

CNA

Diamond

Boardwalk

Loews

March 31, 2020

Financial

Offshore1

Pipelines

Hotels & Co

Corporate2

Total

($ millions)

Assets:

Cash and investments

$

44,943

$

499

$

32

$

172

$

3,135

$

48,781

Receivables

7,528

268

129

30

181

8,136

Property, plant and equipment

271

4,330

8,545

1,128

477

14,751

Deferred non-insurance warranty acquistion expenses

2,905

-

-

-

-

2,905

Other assets

2,730

281

564

436

670

4,681

Total assets

$

58,377

$

5,378

$

9,270

$

1,766

$

4,463

$

79,254

Liabilities and Equity:

Insurance reserves

$

38,351

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

38,351

Short term debt

-

2,412

-

38

10

2,460

Long term debt

2,680

-

3,547

684

2,597

9,508

Deferred non-insurance warranty revenue

3,848

-

-

-

-

3,848

Other liabilities

3,164

595

1,457

371

322

5,909

Total liabilities

48,043

3,007

5,004

1,093

2,929

60,076

Total shareholders' equity

9,237

1,257

4,266

672

1,534

16,966

Noncontrolling interests

1,097

1,114

-

1

-

2,212

Total equity

10,334

2,371

4,266

673

1,534

19,178

Total liabilities and equity

$

58,377

$

5,378

$

9,270

$

1,766

$

4,463

$

79,254

Note: Amounts presented will not necessarily be the same as those in the individual financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries due to adjustments for purchase accounting, income taxes and noncontrolling interests.

  1. As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements.
  2. Corporate primarily reflects the parent company's cash and investments, corporatelong-term debt and Altium Packaging.

14

Appendix - Boardwalk EBITDA

March 31

QTD

($ millions)

2020

2019

Pretax income

$

91

$

108

Depreciation and amortization

88

86

Interest expense

42

45

EBITDA

$

221

$

239

Financial results are at the subsidiary level.

15

Appendix - Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA

March 31

QTD

($ millions)

2020

2019

Consolidated GAAP pretax income (loss)

$

(33)

$

19

Non-recurring items1

8

5

Pretax income (loss) excluding non-recurring items

$

(25)

$

24

Depreciation and amortization of owned properties

14

16

Interest expense on owned properties

8

5

Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' proportionate share of EBITDA 2

20

16

Adjusted EBITDA3

$

17

$

61

Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, twenty hotels owned and/or operated by Loews Hotels temporarily suspended operations in March of 2020, two hotels that completed construction have not opened and two additional hotels suspended operations in April of 2020. Only three owned hotels and one managed hotel remain operational, but with limited occupancy.

  1. Non-recurringitems include items such as acquisition transaction and transition costs, new development pre-opening costs, gains or losses on sale and impairments.
  2. Represents the difference between Loews Hotels & Co's GAAP pretax income for its joint venture properties and its pro rata share of those properties' EBITDA based on its percentage ownership (e.g. if Loews Hotels & Co legally owns 50% of a property, 50% of that property's EBITDA is included, except as noted on the page titled "Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio," which provides further detail on distributions at certain hotels).
  3. Adjusted EBITDA includes the results from properties sold of $0 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.

16

Disclaimer

Loews Corporation published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 12:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
