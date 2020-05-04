Loews : Q1 2020 Earnings Results Supplement

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors.The information presented herein is generally available from public sources, including our
Financial Summary
March 31
QTD
(in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
Revenues
$
3,099
$
3,757
Net income (loss)
(632)
394
Net income (loss) per share
(2.20)
1.27
Dividends paid per share
0.0625
0.0625
Weighted average shares
287.0
310.4
Cash & investments
$
3,065
$
3,399
(Parent company)
Total debt
1,800
1,800
(Parent company)
Book value per share
60.28
62.31
Book value per share excluding AOCI
64.17
63.59
Balance sheet data included on this page is as of the end of each period presented.
Net Income (Loss) by Segment
($ millions)
CNA
Diamond
1
Boardwalk
Hotels
Corporate
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Loews
March 31
QTD
2020
2019
$
(55)
$
305
(452)
(37)
65
79
(25)
13
(165)
34
$
(632)
$
394
As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements.
Includes investment income from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, other unallocated corporate expenses and the financial results of Altium Packaging.
COVID-19
CNA'sunderwriting business has remained strong; market volatility has impacted the investment portfolio
Boardwalk Pipelinescontinues to perform as expected, benefiting from fixed fee take-or-pay contracts and strong customer credit quality
Loews Hotels & Co'srevenues began declining dramatically in March; operations at most properties were temporarily suspended by month-end
Engaged in significant measures to adjust the operating cost structure of its hotels, defer capital costs and reduce management company costs
Established employee hardship relief fund for all impacted team members and provided benefits for furloughed team members for up to three months
When prudent, will reopen properties under refined operating standards with a focus on team member and guest safety
Altium Packaginghas seen increased demand for household cleaners, water, beverage and pharmaceutical products, partially offset by declines in the food service and automotive end markets
Diamond Offshoreand certain of its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy on April 26, 2020
Loews is not responsible for and does not provide guarantees of the liabilities and obligations of its subsidiaries, including Diamond Offshore
Theparent companyhas maintained a cash balance in excess of $3 billion
Donated $1 million to several different funds that will provide direct support to frontline workers
Members of the Office of the President have reduced, by 50%, their salary as of April 1 and their bonus for the entire year
Financial Trends
Parent company cash & investments
($ billions as of period-end)
$5.0 $4.9
$3.1 $3.3 $3.1
2016
2017
2018
2019
3/31/20
Dividends from subsidiaries1
($ millions)
$780 $804$878$927
$575
2016
2017
2018
2019 QTD 2020
1. Includes dividends received by Loews during each period indicated.
Shares outstanding
(shares in millions as of period-end)
337 332
312
291 281
2016
2017
2018
2019
3/31/20
Shareholders' equity
($ billions as of period-end)
$18.2$19.2 $18.5$19.1
$17.0
2016
2017
2018
2019
3/31/20
Loews Ownership
Note: As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements.
All data as of March 31, 2020, except as noted. Dollars in billions unless otherwise noted.
Average daily throughput and EBITDA are for the year ended December 31, 2019. See Company Overview Appendix - "Boardwalk EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation.
Adjusted EBITDA is for the year ended December 31, 2019. See Company Overview Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation.
CNA Financial - Financial Highlights
Financials1
March 31
QTD
($ millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
Core income2
$
108
$
318
Net investment gains (losses) (after-tax)
(169)
24
Net income (loss)
(61)
342
Loews accounting adjustments:
Amount s at t ribut able t o noncont rolling int erest s
7
(36)
Ot her 3
(1)
(1)
Net income (loss) attributable to Loews
$
(55)
$
305
Invested assets
$
44,086
$
45,639
Net written premiums
1,863
1,806
Combined ratio ex. catastrophes and development
93.9
94.9
Combined ratio
97.5
97.8
Loss ratio ex. catastrophes and development
60.4
60.7
Loss ratio
64.0
63.6
Book value per share ex. AOCI
$
42.12
$
43.38
Book value per share
38.18
42.19
Regular and special dividends per share4
2.37
2.35
Balance sheet data included on this page is as of the end of each period presented.
Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level.
Other includes adjustments for income taxes and rounding.
Special dividend of $2.00 per share paid in March of 2020 and 2019.
Diamond Offshore - Financial Highlights
Financials1
($ millions)
Revenue
Impairment of assets2
Operating loss3
Pretax loss
Net loss
Loews accounting adjustments:
Amount s at t ribut able t o noncont rolling int erest s Ot her 4
Net loss attributable to Loews
March 31
QTD
2020 2019
$
229
$
234
774
-
(846)
(49)
(878)
(77)
(862)
(73)
405
34
5
2
$
(452)
$
(37)
Note: As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements.
Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level.
Impairment charges related to the carrying value of four drilling rigs.
Operating loss represents loss before interest and taxes, excluding any gains/losses on sales of fixed assets.
Other includes adjustments for income taxes and rounding.
Boardwalk Pipelines - Financial Highlights
Financials1
March 31
QTD
($ millions)
2020
2019
Revenue
$
340
$
346
EBITDA2
221
239
Net income
91
108
Loews accounting adjustments:
Ot her 3
(26)
(29)
Net income attributable to Loews
$
65
$
79
Unless noted as attributable to Loews, financial results are at the subsidiary level.
See Appendix - "Boardwalk EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation.
Other includes adjustments for purchase accounting, income taxes and rounding.
Loews Hotels & Co - Financial Highlights
Financials
March 31
QTD
($ millions)
2020
2019
Revenue
$
142
$
180
Adjusted EBITDA1
17
61
Pretax income (loss) excluding non-recurring items2
(25)
24
Pretax income (loss)
(33)
19
Net income (loss)
(25)
13
Adjusted mortgage debt, period-end3
1,507
1,292
Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, twenty hotels owned and/or operated by Loews Hotels temporarily suspended operations in March of 2020, two hotels that completed construction have not opened and two additional hotels suspended operations in April of 2020. Only three owned hotels and one managed hotel remain operational, but with limited occupancy.
Adjusted EBITDA is the total amount of EBITDA attributable to Loews Hotels & Co based on its percent ownership of each property (e.g., if Loews Hotels & Co legally owns 50% of a property, 50% of that property's EBITDA is included, except as noted on the page titled "Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio," which provides further detail on distributions at certain hotels), plus management company EBITDA and excludingnon-recurring items. See Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for EBITDA to GAAP reconciliation.
Non-recurringitems include items such as acquisition transaction and transition costs, new development pre-opening costs, gains or losses on sale and impairments. See Appendix - "Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA" for additional disclosure.
Adjusted mortgage debt is adjusted for Loews Hotels and Co's ownership interest in the asset underlying the borrowing. Balances are inclusive of adjusted mortgage debt related to assets under development of $91 million and $96 million at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio
Ownership - Ops
Commenced /
City, ST
Rooms
Ownership %
Managed Only
OWNED1(12)
Loews Chicago Hotel
Chicago, IL
400
100%
2015
Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel
Chicago, IL
556
100%
2014
Loews Coronado Bay Resort
San Diego, CA
439
100%
2000
Loews Kansas City Hotel
Kansas City, MO
800
65%
2020
Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Miami Beach, FL
790
100%
1998
Loews Minneapolis Hotel
Minneapolis, MN
251
100%
2014
Loews Philadelphia Hotel
Philadelphia, PA
581
100%
2000
Loews Regency New York Hotel
New York, NY
379
100%
1963
Note: Same store metrics were suspended in Q1 2020 as they were not
Loews Vanderbilt Hotel
Nashville, TN
340
100%
1989
meaningful due to COVID-19 considerations.
Loews Ventana Canyon Resort
Tucson, AZ
398
100%
2014 / 1984
Loews Hotel Vogue
Montreal, QC
142
100%
1995
1.
Loews Kansas City Hotel obtained its certificate of occupancy in
Loews Hotel 1000
Seattle, WA
120
100%
2016
March of 2020. Initial distributions from the Loews Kansas City Hotel
5,196
investment are at 91.6% to Loews Hotels & Co and this percent is
JOINT VENTURE2(12)
Hard Rock Hotel, at Universal Orlando
Orlando, FL
650
50%
2001
used for adjusted mortgage debt and adjusted EBITDA.
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, at Universal Orlando
Orlando, FL
750
50%
1999
2.
Live! by Loews Arlington, TX opened in Q3 2019; initial distributions
Loews Royal Pacific Resort, at Universal Orlando
Orlando, FL
1,000
50%
2002
are at 47.2% to Loews Hotels & Co, which is slightly lower than the
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, at Universal Orlando
Orlando, FL
1,000
50%
2016
ownership percentages presented herein and will be used for
Universal's Aventura Hotel
Orlando, FL
600
50%
2018
calculating adjusted mortgage debt and adjusted EBITDA. Live! by
Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort
Orlando, FL
2,200
50%
2014
Loews St. Louis, MO opened in Q1 2020. Initial distributions from Live!
Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites
Orlando, FL
1,011
50%
2020
by Loews St. Louis, MO are at 45.5% to Loews Hotels & Co, which is
Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites
Orlando, FL
750
50%
2019
slightly lower than the ownership percentages presented herein
Live! by Loews Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
300
50%
2019
and will be used for calculating adjusted mortgage debt and
Live! by Loews St. Louis, MO
St. Louis, MO
216
50%
2020
adjusted EBITDA. Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn
Loews Hollywood Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
628
50%
2012
and Suites obtained its certificate of occupancy for the first 1,011
Loews Atlanta Hotel
Atlanta, GA
414
50%
2015 / 2010
rooms in March of 2020. The remaining phase of 1,039 rooms is
9,519
scheduled to open later in 2020.
3.
Loews will have a 20% ownership interest in the Loews Coral Gables
MANAGED (4)
Bisha Hotel and Residences
Toronto, ON
96
2017
Loews Boston Hotel
Boston, MA
225
2013 / 2018
Hotel upon completion of development. Universal's Endless
Loews New Orleans Hotel
New Orleans, LA
285
2003
Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites is included in the joint
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
Santa Monica, CA
347
1989
venture hotel count and discussed above.
953
TOTAL LOEWS HOTELS
15,668
Scheduled Opening
UNDER DEVELOPMENT3(1)
Loews Coral Gables Hotel
Coral Gables, FL
242
20%
2022
Universal's Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites
Orlando, FL
1,039
50%
2020
1,281
TOTAL INCLUDING UNDER DEVELOPMENT
16,949
List of portfolio properties is as of March 31, 2020.
Note: Amounts presented will not necessarily be the same as those in the individual financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries due to adjustments for purchase accounting, income taxes and noncontrolling interests.
As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. As a result of the filing, Loews has concluded that it will no longer control Diamond Offshore for accounting purposes and is required to deconsolidate Diamond Offshore as of the Chapter 11 filing date. Through the date of Diamond Offshore's filing, Loews will continue to include its share of Diamond Offshore's losses in its consolidated financial statements.
Corporate primarily reflects the parent company's cash and investments, corporatelong-term debt and Altium Packaging.
Appendix - Boardwalk EBITDA
March 31
QTD
($ millions)
2020
2019
Pretax income
$
91
$
108
Depreciation and amortization
88
86
Interest expense
42
45
EBITDA
$
221
$
239
Financial results are at the subsidiary level.
Appendix - Loews Hotels & Co Adjusted EBITDA
March 31
QTD
($ millions)
2020
2019
Consolidated GAAP pretax income (loss)
$
(33)
$
19
Non-recurring items1
8
5
Pretax income (loss) excluding non-recurring items
$
(25)
$
24
Depreciation and amortization of owned properties
14
16
Interest expense on owned properties
8
5
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' proportionate share of EBITDA 2
20
16
Adjusted EBITDA3
$
17
$
61
Note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, twenty hotels owned and/or operated by Loews Hotels temporarily suspended operations in March of 2020, two hotels that completed construction have not opened and two additional hotels suspended operations in April of 2020. Only three owned hotels and one managed hotel remain operational, but with limited occupancy.
Non-recurringitems include items such as acquisition transaction and transition costs, new development pre-opening costs, gains or losses on sale and impairments.
Represents the difference between Loews Hotels & Co's GAAP pretax income for its joint venture properties and its pro rata share of those properties' EBITDA based on its percentage ownership (e.g. if Loews Hotels & Co legally owns 50% of a property, 50% of that property's EBITDA is included, except as noted on the page titled "Loews Hotels & Co - Portfolio," which provides further detail on distributions at certain hotels).
Adjusted EBITDA includes the results from properties sold of $0 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.