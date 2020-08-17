Log In Logística Intermodal S A : 2Q20 Conference Call Transcript 0 08/17/2020 | 02:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Log-In Logística Intermodal 2Q20 Results August 12, 2020 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Log-in Logística Intermodal conference call to discuss 2Q20 and 1H20 results. All participants will be in listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. Later, there will be a question and answer session when further instructions to participate will be provided. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please dial *0 for the operator. This conference call, with the slides presentation, is being broadcast live over the Web on the Company's website at www.loginlogistica.com.br/ri. In case you do not have a copy of Log-in Logística's release posted on Monday, August 10, after B3 trading hours ended, you can download these releases at the Company's website. With us today are Mr. Marcio Arany, CEO and Transformation and Innovation Officer; Gisomar Marinho, CFO and IRO; Mauricio Alvarenga, Commercial Officer; and Ilson Hulle, Terminal's Officer. They will be presenting the Company's performance and the main highlights of the quarter. They will then be available to answer your questions. Mr. Marcio Arany, you may begin. Marcio Arany: Good day to all. I am the new CEO of the Company. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on this conference call to review the 2Q results so far. Log-In Logística Intermodal. The 2Q20 presented double challenges to Log-In, given the whole process to face the COVID-19 pandemic. Several actions adopted last quarter, as well as the lessons learned along the way, were fundamental for the Company to continue to operate fully its terminals, as well as all its shipping services, thus contributing to the logistics needs of our customers. And since our main value is safety, we executed all of our activities ensuring the health and safety of our people, either working from home or in our operations. Moving to slide three, I would like to highlight some results of the 2Q. We had a positive consolidated EBITDA of R$57.5 million, down from R$76.5 million in 2Q19. However, if we exclude nonrecurring events, 2Q20 adjusted EBITDA was R$67.7 million, against R$54.4 million in 2Q19, in other words, up 24.4% year on year, showing extreme resilience of our operations. Coastal shipping posted a positive EBITDA of R$59.2 million in the 2Q20 against R$69.2 million 2Q19. Comparing adjusted EBIDA without nonrecurring events, 2Q19 EBITDA would be R$47.1 million, posting a growth of 25.7%. Later, our CFO will comment on these comparisons. TVV's EBITDA remained resilient at R$19.3 million, down only 6% year on year. Another important point to highlight is that we successfully completed the third debenture issue on June 10, 2020, raising R$71.4 million, final maturity in May 2025, with the goal of reestablishing the cash position of the Company due to the acquisition of Log-In Endurance vessel. 1 I would also like to highlight the start of operation of the vessel Log-in Endurance on May 1st, 2020, in the Atlantic South Service, SAS. With that, the Company concluded the fleet recomposing plan, and now operates and owns 100% of its fleet with six own vessels. I now turn the call over to our CFO, Gisomar Marinho, to present our 2Q20 results. Gisomar Marinho: Marcio, thank you, and I. I wish a good day to everyone joining us on this call. We begin on slide four, with the Company's consolidated net operating revenue, NOR. In the 2Q, NOR totaled R$234.6 million, down 13% compared to 2Q19, considering that this was a quarter affected by the slowdown in economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 1H20, net operating revenue, NOR, was R$505.9 million, practically flat compared to the 1H19. The NOR reduction can be explained basically by the following factors: a weaker vehicle transportation activity between Brazil and Argentina, using roll-onroll-off vessels, and lower container volume of coastal shipping and TVV due to economic activity restrictions because of the pandemic. And NOR was positively impacted in the quarter by a successful commercial strategy, focused on absorbing volumes from the industries less affected by the pandemic, such as food and beverages, hygiene and cleaning, and pharmaceuticals. And the positive impact of U.S. denominated revenues in the feeder and Mercosur segments, given the depreciation of the BRL in the period. Please go to slide five. Marcio Arany: Gisomar lost connection, so I will continue with the presentation while he reconnects, I am on slide five. We have the consolidated cost of services rendered. In the 2Q, CSR was R$162.2 million, down 15.5%. And this reduction was mainly due to the following factors: lower chartering costs of roll-on,roll-off vessels to transport vehicles due to lower volumes, and efficiency of operations and negotiations with our suppliers to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. In the 1H20, costs of services rendered, CSR, was R$376 million, up 4% over 1H19, and this increase can be explained by the factors such as increase of rendered costs due to the start of operation of the Company's proprietary vessels, Log-In Polaris in December 2019 and Log-In Endurance in May 2020. Costs with additional vessel, the chartered vessel Bomar until mid-March for the maintenance of vessel Log-In Jatobá; and CSR also increased because of bunker average price 16.2% higher in 1H19 when compared to the same period of the previous year. I turn the floor back to Gisomar. Gisomar Marinho: Thank you, Marcio. I apologize. My phone connection crashed, but I am back. Moving to slide six, we present the Company's consolidated operating expenses. In 2Q20, operating expenses totaled R$26.2 million, up 1.2% year on year. However, there was a nonrecurring expense of R$10.2 million recorded in 2Q20 due to the early recognition of the Company's first program of the second stock option plan, with no cash impact. Excluding this 2 event, operating expenses would have fallen by 38.2%, mainly due to measures adopted to reduce general and administrative expenses with a view to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. In the 1H20, operating expenses fell by 5.4% to R$40.3 million against the 1H19. Operating expenses are explained by the reduction in G&A expenses, reversals of legal contingencies and recognition of PIS/COFINS, which altogether have surpassed the negative impact of the nonrecurring expense of R$10.2 million, as mentioned. Please, go to slide seven. Here, we break down the Company's offering. We separate the period of the current AFRMM from noncurrent AFRMM; in other words, extra AFRMM. Current AFRMM revenue amounted to R$11.3 million, up by 79.4% in 2Q20 over 2Q19. In the 1H20, current AFRMM was R$21 million approximately, up 62.3%. In 2019, there was the recognition of a nonrecurring AFRMM from a lawsuit decided in favor of the Company in 2Q19 of R$15.9 million, and of extemporaneous AFRMM accounted for in 1Q19 of approximately R$7 million. This increase in AFRMM revenue in 2Q20 was due to the start of operation of our own vessels, Log-In Polaris in December 2019, and that brought AFRMM, increase, and Log-In Endurance, which started operating on May 1, 2020, and it started recognizing AFRMM in the months of May and June. Such vessels replaced two chartered vessels that did not generate AFRMM. Currently, 100% of the Company's fleet is composed of six own vessels, which can generate AFRMM. Now moving to slide eight, please. Here we present Log-In's consolidated EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. In the 2Q20, adjusted EBITDA was R$67.7 million, up 24.4% when compared to 2Q19. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.9 %, growing 8.7 p.p. In the 1H20, consolidated adjusted EBIDA was R$120.9 million, up approximately 3%, with adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 24%, up 0.8 p.p. Now moving to slide nine, for the Company's financial performance. In 2Q20, the financial result was a R$-43.1 million, compared with R$-36 million in 2Q19. This result was impacted by a negative currency variation of R$22.5 million due to the depreciation of the BRL in 2Q20 of 5.4%. In the 1H20, the financial result was T%-180 million approximately, versus R$-65.5 million in the 1H19. In this quarter, the negative currency variation of R$140.4 million was due to a strong depreciation of the BRL of 36% along the 1H20. It is worth pointing out that this is basically an accounting impact. The cash effect on the amortized debt in the 1H20 was only R$800,000. The currency variation is mainly related to long term financing with BNDES ending in 2034, which installments are indexed to the USD in the amount of approximately R$452 million for the construction of vessels and other liabilities, such as container lease contract and a sale and leaseback obligation. Moving to slide ten, we see a comparison of our consolidated income statement for the 2Q and 1H20. Log-In's net operating revenue totaled R$234.6 million in the 2Q20 and approximately R$506 million in the 1H. in 2Q20, EBITDA totaled R$57.5 million and adjusted EBITDA was R$67.6 million, as previously mentioned. In the 1H20, EBITDA amounted to R$110.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of approximately R$121 million. In the 2Q20 we posted a loss of R$14.8 million due to a nonrecurring expense of R$10.2 million and a negative foreign exchange variation of R$22.5 million. In the 1H20, we posted a loss of R$129.4 million due to the previously mentioned nonrecurring expense, and a passive foreign exchange variation of R$114 million occurred in the 1H. 3 On slide 11, we present our EBITDA by business and the explanation of adjustments given the nonrecurring events. We can see on the table that 2Q20 posted an EBITDA of R$57.5 million, which was impacted by a nonrecurring expense of R$10.2 million related to the early recognition of the Company's first program of the second stock option plan, as we have explained before. Excluding this event, adjusted EBITDA was R$67.7 million, compared with 2Q19 adjusted EBITDA of R$54.4 million, R$15.9 million due to the recognition of AFRMM lawsuit ruled in favor of the Company, and R$6.2 million related to IFRS 16 cost adjustment, representing a 24.4% increase in comparable basis. In the 1H20, adjusted EBITDA totaled around R$121 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA in the 1H19 of around R$117 million. R$23 million stemming from the nonrecurring AFRMM recognition that we mentioned before, representing a 3.1% increase in comparable basis. I now turn the floor to Mauricio Alvarenga, our Chief Commercial Officer. Mauricio Alvarenga: Thank you, Gisomar. I will comment on the coastal shipping business in greater detail. So please go to slide 12. On the left chart, to we posted an 8.4% reduction in container volumes handled in 2Q20 over 2Q19. In the 2Q, we felt a direct impact from the pandemic, especially in the segment of durable goods such as automobiles, electronics and home appliances. Although the demand for general cargo handling dropped more than 40% in the quarter, cabotage was shown to be a favorable option for industries to maintain their logistics working, and also to control their costs in such a challenging moment. In the 1H, we posted a variation of -2.8% in volumes handled. Moving to slide 13, the NOR, net operating revenue. In the chart on the left, we can see the variation in container NOR, which, despite a reduction in volume observed in the previous slide, showed resilience in the 2Q, very much in line with the NOR of the previous year, up 5.2% in the 1H20, increasing from R$337.9 million in the 1H19 to R$355.4 million in the 1H20. As for the container NOR, the highlight goes to a higher NOR per TEU, up 8% in the quarter. U.S. denominated revenues, Mercosur and feeder contributed to this increase. On the right hand corner, we have the evolution of the total coastal shipping NOR, including vehicle transportation revenues. The 11.9% reduction in the quarter stemmed from a lower vehicle transportation activity between Brazil and Argentina, a segment much impacted by the pandemic. Moving to slide 14, here we bring you a graph with the evolution of the contribution margin of coastal shipping since the 1Q19. We are talking about NOR minus variable costs of the business. The depreciation of the BRL vis-à-vis the USD, together with the ongoing work to improve the mix of handled cargo, had a very positive effect on coastal shipping profitability, which posted a contribution margin of 64.2% in the 2Q20. The best result since then. Moving to slide 15, please. The graph shows the evolution of average bunker fuel price in the last two years. We can observe a significant increase in fuel price starting in September 2019, reaching a peak in the 1Q20. Then we saw an abrupt drop in February of this year as the pandemic intensified around the globe with a resulting reduction in fuel consumption on the back of social isolation. We maintained our 4 commitment to our customers to adjust to bunker rate on a quarterly basis. As you know, we expect a gradual recovery of bunker price, according to the evolution of oil prices. Please go to slide 16 for a detailed view of coastal shipping EBITDA. Coastal shipping EBITDA totaled R$59.2 million 2Q20, down 14.5% in the yearly comparison. Here it is worth highlighting the adjusted EBITDA. If we exclude nonrecurring effects from AFRMM and IFRS 16 in the leasing of containers, which positively affected EBITDA in 2Q19, adjusted EBITDA in 2Q20 was 25.7% higher. In the 1H, adjusted, EBITDA totaled R$102.4 million, versus R$100.2 million in 2019, up 2.2%. Going to slide 17, in the graph, we detail the EBITDA evolution, comparing 2Q20 with 2Q19. From left to right, I highlighted 2019 nonrecurring you facts, which contributed to a 2Q20 EBITDA of R$69.2 million. In the 2Q20, the lower NOR, as well as the lower total fixed cost, resulted mainly from lower volume of vehicles transported. Here, it is worth of note that G&A reduction, which positively contributed to the EBITDA. Moving to slide 18, this graph details EBITDA evolution in the quarter. We detail EBITDA evolution, comparing the 1H20 with the 1H19. From left to right, please note that NOR in the 1H was R$6.4 million higher than the same period of 2019, and EBITDA was R$102.4 million, in line with 2019 if we exclude nonrecurring effects off the 1H19. Lastly, I would like to speak about COVID-19 in our coastal shipping business. Without a doubt, we had an atypical quarter, with partial or almost total social isolation in some regions of the country. Many of our customers decided to put their employees on collective vacation, or halted their operations. Even in this adverse scenario, our coastal navigation business proved to be strong and resilient. In this period of crisis, we were able to accelerate the process of cargo conversion and won new customers coming from the road modal. In the next quarters, we will continue strong in our purpose to contribute to the development of a more efficient and sustainable transportation matrix in Brazil. I now turn the conference over to Ilson Hulle, our Terminals Officer. Ilson Hulle: Thank you, Mauricio. Good day, everyone. It is a pleasure to be here once again in this conference call to share with you the good results of the Vila Velha Terminal, TVV. 2Q20 was challenging Just like the global port sector, TVV did suffer the impacts of the pandemic on its volumes, given the strong retraction of global trade during this period. But I would also like to highlight that our business showed strong resilience in its financial results, on the back of a series of actions employed as soon as we realized that a possible crisis was coming. Our team worked as hard as ever. We identified new opportunities. We reinvented ourselves and innovated. And the consequences are presented here. On slide 19, I present the performance of TVV. In 2Q20, we handled 38,400 containers, a lower volume compared to 2Q19. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that in the 2Q19, we were in a completely different economic situation compared to now. Looking in greater detail, we see in the quarter a strong impact of COVID-19 on the US economy, which led to slowdown in the shipping of granite slabs to that destination, one of our main export products. 5 It is also important to highlight that the slowdown was concentrated in 2Q20, and that with the reopening of the US economy, we already see a strong resumption of this business. We were also benefited by good volumes of coffee exports to Europe, United States and Asia, which contributed to mitigating impacts of the crisis. It is worth remembering, as I mentioned in the 1Q conference call, that we are living a good moment in the business of coffee exports In the Espírito Santo region. Harvesting should finish with record volumes and consumption was shown to be stable. International prices are above average of the last few years, and the current exchange rate favors the local producer. Our expectation is that these volumes will continue strong in the 2H20. In the graph on the right, I am referring to general cargo handled. The 2Q20 also presented a reduction compared to 2Q19. Again, I must stress, in the 2Q19, we were in a completely different situation compared to now. In addition, we operated volumes of steel products at TVV last year, and this year, these same volumes and projects are concentrated in the 2H. I also highlight that our exports to Asia of granite blocks remain stable in the year on year comparison, and without feeling a great impact of COVID-19. And to conclude, I highlight, our efforts to capture a new bulk in general cargo business in the 2H20, when there should be a concentration of these volumes in a scenario of economic recovery globally. Going on to slide 20, we see the evolution of TVV's net operating revenue, which in the 2Q was R$43.5 million down versus 2Q19. This drop stems directly from a reduction in our handling activities because of the pandemic, as previously explained. On the other hand, we were able to offset this reduction in revenue with some initiatives to cut down costs and expenses, and TVV's EBITDA was almost in line with last year's EBITDA. We will detail this on the next slide. On Slide 21, we show you TVV's EBITDA, which was R$19.3 million in 2Q20, down by only 5.9% compared with 2Q19. Here, I must highlight the huge effort made by our team to reinvent our business and seek opportunities to reduce costs across the board through new projects with a focus on increasing productivity. These efforts led to great results already accounted for in this quarter. I should also stress that when we look at TVV's financial results in the first six months of the year, comparing with last year's first six months, our EBITDA was 12.4% higher, which shows the strong resilience, with a strong strategy to diversify TVV's business and the strong resilience of the business in this extremely challenging year. Lastly, I want to highlight our EBITDA margin, which in 2Q20 was 44.2%, 6.7 p.p. higher than a year ago. And when we look at the first six months of the year, we see an EBITDA margin of 50.6%, 9.6 p.p. higher than that of the first six months of last year, again, showing the resilience of this business. On slide 22, I detail even more what I have just said. I present TVV's EBITDA evolution, comparing 2Q20 with 2Q19. The highlight goes to our cost of services rendered, CSR, of around R$80.2 million, which contributed significantly to our good EBITDA in the quarter, which was one of the most challenging ones ever. I now turn the floor back to Gisomar. Thank you. 6 Gisomar Marinho: Thank you. Now moving to slide 23, we present the Company's indebtedness. Gross debt of Log- In is R$1.430 billion, and net debt amounts to R$771.3 million, with an average cost of 5.9% per annum. Log-In's indebtedness continues to be long term, with only 7% of the debt maturing in the short term. In other words, 93% of the Company's debt is long term. The percentage of USD denominated debt in a loan for the construction of vessels from BNDES was 32%, given the foreign exchange depreciation occurred in the 2Q20. In June 2020, Log-In completed its third issue of the debentures, raising R$71.4 million, with a five- year period to rebuild the Company's cash, given the acquisition of Log-In endurance vessel, which happened in the 1H20. Please, go to slide 24. Here we present Log-In's leverage in 2Q20. The ratio was 3.2x, given the increase in gross debt, given the impact of the USD, as mentioned before, and the reduction of last 12 months EBITDA. However, the trend is that this level of leverage will be reduced in the coming quarters. Now moving to slide 25, we present the subsequent events. We have a new CEO. In June 2020, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Marcio Arany da Cruz Martins to be the CEO of the Company as of July 1, 2020, replacing Mr. Marco Antonio Souza Cauduro, who remains as a Board member. Marcio Arany is an engineer with more than 30 years professional experience in operations, transport and logistics. In the last six years, he was Log-In's Chief Commercial Officer and Transformation and Innovation Officer. On June 16, 2020, Fitch Ratings Brasil assigned, for the first time, the BBB plus rating with a stable outlook for the Company. In other words, the corporate rating of the Company is now BBB+, with a stable outlook. With that, I end my presentation and I turn the floor back to Marcio Arany. Marcio Arany: Thank you, Gisomar, Mauricio and Ilson. We will now open the floor to questions. We are all available. Thank you. Osmar Camilo, Goldman Sachs: Thank you. Good day, everyone. I have two quick questions. How do you see revenue per TEU for the 3Q, given that higher added value earlier products are now picking up again, and they can contribute to growth in the next quarter? In addition, regarding volumes, how do you see the recovery of volumes in the 3Q and 4Q? And then, I have a subsequent question, I would like to have an update on the BR of the Sea. Marcio Arany: Thank you for the question. Regarding future revenue, what we have seen is a consistent resumption of revenue volumes. If we zoom in the 2Q, April was worse than May. And May improving, so we see a resumption going back to normal levels. This is what we are seeing. 7 And this stems from two things. One factor you mentioned, yes, we are improving the cargo mix. We see more different and traditional cargo mix, and also volumes are picking up. A lot of the companies that halted operations in for a month, in May, they resumed activities, and they are starting to ship their products. Regarding the Highway of the Sea, or BR of the Sea, we have heard a number of things about it, about the Highway of the Sea, many versions. Our opinion on that is that it will be positive. We believe that the Highway of the Sea will come to help coastal shipping companies and the modal, particularly Log-In. Our two main competitors are international carriers operating in Brazil. Log-In is a smaller player. But, from all we heard of the goals to be met by Highway of the Sea, Log-In will be more competitive in this scenario. Osmar Camilo: Perfect. Thank you. Gustavo Teles, Itaú: To begin, congratulations on the results, and congratulations on the new format of the release. I think it looks really good. I would like to understand, and perhaps it is a follow-up question to the previous one, how do you see specifically demand from São Paolo and Mercosur? How do you see the impact of these markets on the margin? Do you have a more optimistic expectation towards the next quarter, more towards normality? And I think that in terms of costs, you did an excellent work. When we look at cabotage, variable costs performed really well. So I would like to understand on these initiatives to offset this difficult moment of COVID-19, how much of the cost reduction could be considered perennial? Mauricio Alvarenga: Good morning, Gustavo. Let me try to speak about demand. You asked about that. I think that in line with what Marcio answered in the previous question, it is worth noting that in the 2Q in particular, we had to work strongly to absorb new road modal cargos, particularly in those segments that were less impacted by the pandemic. And that made us change a little bit our client base. This is true. With a good outlook of resumption in the 2H20, as industries resumed their activity, we will go back to a somewhat normal reality. And this demand that we captured along the 2Q will contribute to our work to improve the cargo mix. So along the 2H20, we will continue that kind of work, considering the demand that we already had and demand in the 2H. As for the Mercosur, this is more of a delicate topic, because Argentina has a fragile economy. We have seen some indicators about the Argentine economy, which are not that good. We have a good client base, but we look at Argentina with more care in terms of expecting better volumes. You asked about costs. We have been doing intense work across the board to control costs with our partners as well. As we had difficult moments in 2Q20, we brought in our partners to this discussion. We worked together with them to ensure competitiveness of our cargos in the modal. Of course, along the coming months, we will have to revisit everything and see how the outlook will be, and we will work with our partners accordingly. I do not know if I answered your question, but this is what I can say for now. 8 Gustavo Teles: This was perfect. Thank you. And if I may ask a third question, how do you see the competition of the road cargo transportation? There is a lot of idle capacity. This modal was very much impacted. Have you seen this translated into pressure on prices when carriers are seeking to have more volume? How do you see competition on their end? Mauricio Alvarenga: I guess that there are two ways of looking at the situation. First, it is true, the Brazilian highway fleet was idle in the 2Q, and of course, that leads to competition. On the other hand, coastal shipping, cabotage shows a good competitiveness level compared to highway transportation. So as much as road transportation will act, we believe that this will be a short term action. In the long term, it will not have an effect competing with coastal shipping. Coastal shipping is more advantageous when we consider longer stretches. But yes, in the short term, there might be fiercer competition, but this, I believe, will be a short term effect. Gustavo Teles: Great. Excellent. And if I may, one more question regarding ICMS. There was a discussion about reduction of ICMS in some states, but that discussion did not advance much. I know that some states want to take this agenda forward, and I would like to know if there was any progress with local producers other than Petrobras. Mauricio Alvarenga: Gustavo, you are talking about ICMS of fuel, right? Gustavo Teles: Exactly. Mauricio Alvarenga: What we have seen is that this theme has not advanced to march in the agenda of the Highway of the Sea, probably following this. We do not have an expectation regarding that item of the Highway of the sea, but we do see initiatives of some states, because ICMS is a state tax. The examples would be the states of Pernambuco and Espírito Santo with some initiatives in that sense. And we said this with good eyes. If that comes to fruition, it will contribute to some regions, particularly the states of Pernambuco and Espírito Santo. Of course, we need to have Petrobras' offering of products. Petrobras does not offer products in all regions. So we need the states to work with Petrobras to offer products so that cabotage can supply these regions. Gustavo Teles: Perfect. That is very clear. And thank you very much for the answers. Again, congratulations on the results. Thank you. 9 Alexandre Kogake, Eleven Financial: Good day. My first question would be on the bill of law proposed by Senator Katia Abreu. You have rebuilt to your cash position after the acquisition of the Log-In Endurance vessel. What are the expectations regarding investments and the use of cash in the coming quarters? Thank you. Marcio Arany: Thank you for the questions, Alexandre. Regarding the bill of law by Senator Katia Abreu, our expectation is that Katia Abreu and the federal government will come to some kind of understanding regarding a joint action. But we do not have a lot of visibility regarding the final draft of the bill of law. I think that Senator Abreu wants to increase the competitiveness of the modal, and we believe that this will end up being beneficial for Log-In, as I mentioned. Regarding our cash, the recomposing of our cash position and investments, like I said, we issued a debenture to rebuild our cash, considering what we spent with Log-In Endurance. And we are always open to investment opportunities. We do not have anything established. We do not have a clear target. I want to make this clear to everyone. But Log-In is always open to opportunities that will generate synergies. Synergies with coastal shipping activities or synergies with new markets as opportunities arise. So the follow-on proceeds will be used for expansion. This is clear and it is earmarked in Log-In. Alexandre Kogake: Thank you. Dimitri Matoszko (via webcast): Recently, Congress approved MP 945, which changes the ports law. I would like to understand the consequences of this change for Log-In. What can impact Log-in's operation, and what would be the positive and negative impacts? Ilson Hulle: Dimitri, thank you for the question. I would like to highlight that the Senate approved on July 30, a bill of law to convert the MP into a law. But this is waiting president Bolsonaro's approval He has not done it yet, so we are awaiting. Provisional Measure 945 was edited in April of this year, and the main goal was to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic in Brazilian ports. And I think that this was quite relevant, given that we were going through the pandemic, and this came to preserve the health of port workers. After the edition of this Provisional Measure, a number of changes were made at TVV to ensure the health and safety of our port workers, in accordance with the Provisional Measure, such as removing from operation workers and the risk group, over 60 years of age or with comorbidities that could be at additional risk. And the Provisional Measure also established that if these workers were taken home, that they be paid while at home. We complied rigorously with what was set forth in the MP. 10 In Espírito Santo, we signed an unprecedented agreement with the port authorities to help pay these workers who were quarantined at home. And this MP also guaranteed that the Port of Vitória and the Vila Velha Terminal in particular could operate full time since the beginning of the pandemic. So the Vila Velha terminal, never interrupted its activities, not one day since the beginning of the pandemic, which ensured the supply of the region where TVV operates in terms of imports, exports and cabotage business, thus ensuring the supply of food and economic activity in the Southeast region. We are still waiting for the ratification by the president. This MP became a law, and during this process of voting and debate at the Senate and Lower House, a number of other measures were added. This was a mini reform in the law of ports, and we are now anxiously awaiting the benefits of these changes. Basically, some new measures were included in the law to create more competitiveness of public parts compared to private ports. So some leasing and concession rules became more flexible, making public ports more competitive. And this is the expectation. TVV is considered a public port, and we are anxiously awaiting the approval of this law by president Bolsonaro. Thank you for the question. Operator: Thank you. As there are no more questions, I turn the floor back to the Company's management for their final statements. Gentlemen, over to you. Marcio Arany: Some final messages. First, we continue with our business strong and providing very positive results. We had a critical quarter, but we can see that, from the operational standpoint, we are doing quite well. Second message, our team remains motivated and safe, working from home and following all the health and safety criteria. And finally, I would like to thank all of you for joining us on this conference call. I wish you all to remain safe and healthy, and collaborating with social distancing so that we can come back to a normal situation as quickly as possible. Thank you very much and have a good day. Operator: Thank you. This concludes Log-In Logística Intermodal conference call. Please disconnect your lines and have a good day. "This document is a transcript produced by MZ. MZ uses its best efforts to guarantee the quality (current, accurate and complete) of the transcript. However, it is not responsible for possible flaws, as outputs depend on the quality of the audio and on the clarity of speech of participants. Therefore, MZ is not responsible or liable, contingent, or otherwise, for any injury or damages, arising in connection with the use, access, security, maintenance, distribution, or transmission of this transcript. This document is a simple transcript and does not reflect any investment opinion of MZ. The entire content of this document is sole and total responsibility of the company hosting this event, which was transcribed by MZ. Please, refer to the company's Investor Relations (and/or institutional) website for further specific and important terms and conditions related to the usage of this transcript" 11 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 18:07:01 UTC 0 All news about LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODA 02:08p LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Transcrição da Teleconferência de Resultados 2.. PU 02:08p LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2Q20 Conference Call Transcript PU 08/14 LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Alteração na Diretoria.. PU 08/12 LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internaci.. PU 08/11 LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Apresentação de Resultados 2T20 PU 08/11 LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release (versão em inglês) PU 08/11 LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Atribuição de rating p.. PU 08/11 LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata PU 08/11 LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Política de Negociação das Ações da Companhia PU 08/11 LOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Informe do CB de Governança Corporativa PU