Log in Logistica Intermodal : Material Fact - Favorable sentence for the reimbursement of AFRMM

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S/A Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In", "Company" - B3: LOGN3), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6.404/76 and CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that a favorable sentence was reached for Log-In's judicial proceeding, in which the Company requested the reimbursement of AFRMM credits related to the transportation of cargo originating from, or with final destination to, the ports located in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil, from 2004 to 2006.

Throughout the course of this judicial proceeding, in which Log-In proved it had complied with the requirements established by law for the reimbursement in the amount of fifteen million, two hundred and twenty-nine thousand, four hundred and fifty-five million reais and ninety-seven centavos (R$15,229,455.97), plus other charges determined by the sentence. The Company has been monitoring the execution of the sentence, which expects to occur shortly.

Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2018

Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Department of Log -In:

Fábio de Ornellas Pereira - +55 21 2111 6762 -ri@loginlogistica.com.brwww.loginlogistica.com.br/ri- B3: LOGN3

Statements contained herein concerning business prospects, projected operating and financial results and references to the Company's growth prospects are mere forecasts and were based on Management's estimates and expectations regarding the future performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it does not guarantee that they will materialize. Expectations and estimates underlying the future prospects of the Company are highly dependent on market behavior, the economic situation and Brazil's policy, existing and future regulations, industry and international markets and therefore are subject to change beyond the control of the Company and its management. Log-In makes no commitment to update or revise expectations, estimates and forecasts contained herein due to information or future events.

.