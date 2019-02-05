Log in Logistica Intermodal : Notice to Shareholders - Exercise Bonus Annex XXXII - January 2019

LOG-IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S.A.

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 42.278.291/0001-24

Company Registry (NIRE): 3.330.026.074-9

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" or "Company" - B3: LOGN3) hereby announces that, at a meeting held on this date, its Board of Directors approved the ratification of the Company's capital increase through the issue of one hundred and seven thousand, eight hundred (107,800) registered, book-entry common shares with no par value, at the subscription price of two reais and five centavos (R$2.05) each.

The other characteristics of the hereby ratified capital increase are described below, in the format set forth in Annex 30 - XXXII of CVM Instruction 480/09.

ANNEX 30 - XXXII

Notice about the capital increase ratified by the Board of Directors

1. Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

Log-In's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on February 5, 2019, approved the ratification of the Company's capital increase through the exercise of Subscription Warrants, pursuant to the schedule disclosed in the Notice to the Market dated June 14, 2018. As a result of the exercise of Subscription Warrants in January 2019, one hundred and seven thousand, eight hundred (107,800) registered, book-entry common shares with no par value were issued at the subscription price of two reais and five centavos (R$2.05) each.

Consequently, the Company's capital stock, fully subscribed and paid-in, now totals six hundred and fifty-four million, six hundred and fifty-eight thousand, four hundred and thirteen reais and forty centavos (R$654,658,413.40), represented by thirty-eight million, two hundred and eighty-six thousand, seven hundred and fifty-eight (38,286,758) registered, book-entry common shares with no par value.

2. State whether the capital increase will be made through: (a) conversion of debentures or other debt instruments into shares; (b) exercise of subscription rights or subscription warrants; (c) capitalization of profits or reserves; or (d) subscription of new shares.

The capital increase will be made through the exercise of Subscription Warrants issued by the Company on September 29, 2016.

3. Explain, in detail, the reasons for the capital increase and its legal and economic consequences.

The hereby ratified increase in the Company's capital stock was due to the exercise of

Subscription Warrants, in accordance with the schedule disclosed in the Notice to the Market dated June 14, 2018.

The Subscription Warrants were issued as an additional advantage to the subscribers of the Company's debentures in order to encourage the participation of shareholders in the proposed issue, as approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on August 17, 2016. The Company's shareholders at the time of issue had preemptive rights for the subscription of the debentures and, consequently, Subscription Warrants.

4. State the number of shares of each type and class issued.

One hundred and seven thousand, eight hundred (107,800) registered, book-entry common shares with no par value were issued.

5. Describe the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares to be issued.

The Company's common shares issued within the scope of the capital increase will grant their holders the same rights, advantages and restrictions granted by the other common shares issued by the Company.

Rio de Janeiro, February 5, 2019

Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations department:

Fábio de Ornellas Pereira - +55 21 2111 6762 -ri@loginlogistica.com.brwww.loginlogistica.com.br/ri- B3: LOGN3