Log in Logistica Intermodal : Notice to the Market - Significant Increase of Shareholding

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 42.278.291/0001-24 - Company Registry (NIRE) No. 3.330.026.074-9
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Significant Increase of Shareholding
Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" - B3: LOGN3), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has received a letter from Alaska Investimentos Ltda. stating that the funds under its management reached the aggregate shareholding of sixteen million, six hundred and ninety-eight thousand, four hundred and sixty-four (16,698,464) common shares, corresponding to approximately 45.02% (forty-five and two hundredths percent) of the common shares issued by Log-in.
The full letter of the shareholder is attached to this notice.
Rio de Janeiro, August 27, 2018
Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
For further information, contact the Investor Relations department of Log-In:
Fábio de Ornellas Pereira - +55 21 2111 6762 - ri@loginlogistica.com.brwww.loginlogistica.com.br/ri- B3: LOGN3
Disclaimer
Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:01:05 UTC