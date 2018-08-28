Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Log-in Logistica Intermodal SA    LOGN3   BRLOGNACNOR3

LOG-IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL SA (LOGN3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Log in Logistica Intermodal : Notice to the Market - Significant Increase of Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:02am CEST

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 42.278.291/0001-24 - Company Registry (NIRE) No. 3.330.026.074-9

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Significant Increase of Shareholding

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" - B3: LOGN3), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has received a letter from Alaska Investimentos Ltda. stating that the funds under its management reached the aggregate shareholding of sixteen million, six hundred and ninety-eight thousand, four hundred and sixty-four (16,698,464) common shares, corresponding to approximately 45.02% (forty-five and two hundredths percent) of the common shares issued by Log-in.

The full letter of the shareholder is attached to this notice.

Rio de Janeiro, August 27, 2018

Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, contact the Investor Relations department of Log-In:

Fábio de Ornellas Pereira - +55 21 2111 6762 - ri@loginlogistica.com.brwww.loginlogistica.com.br/ri- B3: LOGN3

Disclaimer

Log-In Logística Intermodal SA published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOG-IN LOGISTICA INTERMODA
01:02aLOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Notice to the Market - Significant Increase of Sha..
PU
08/16LOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Notice to the Shareholders - Exercise of Subscript..
PU
08/16LOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Material Fact - Favorable sentence for the reimbur..
PU
08/08LOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Material Fact - Log-In Signs Agreement for Dation ..
PU
06/19LOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Material Int..
PU
06/14NOTICE TO THE MARKET - SUBSCRIPTION : Change in Exercise Price
PU
06/14LOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Notice to the Shareholders - Increase of Capital H..
PU
06/05LOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Material Fact - Rescheduling Debts with BNDES
PU
06/05LOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase - Subscr..
PU
06/04LOG IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL : Material Fact - Restructuring of Bank Loan Operati..
PU
More news
Chart LOG-IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL SA
Duration : Period :
Log-in Logistica Intermodal SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LOG-IN LOGISTICA INTERMODA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Antônio Souza Cauduro Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo Chairman
Mauricio Trompowsky Costa Ramos Operations Officer
Enio Stein Chief Financial Officer
Fabíola Ribeiro dos Santos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOG-IN LOGISTICA INTERMODAL SA11.39%18
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-13.78%28 628
BOLLORÉ-8.48%14 135
HAPAG-LLOYD AG8.96%7 398
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-38.26%5 769
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-33.05%3 891
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.