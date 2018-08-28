Log in Logistica Intermodal : Notice to the Market - Significant Increase of Shareholding

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 42.278.291/0001-24 - Company Registry (NIRE) No. 3.330.026.074-9

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Significant Increase of Shareholding

Log-In - Logística Intermodal S.A. ("Log-In" - B3: LOGN3), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that it has received a letter from Alaska Investimentos Ltda. stating that the funds under its management reached the aggregate shareholding of sixteen million, six hundred and ninety-eight thousand, four hundred and sixty-four (16,698,464) common shares, corresponding to approximately 45.02% (forty-five and two hundredths percent) of the common shares issued by Log-in.

The full letter of the shareholder is attached to this notice.

Rio de Janeiro, August 27, 2018

Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

