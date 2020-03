By Justina Lee



Logan Property Holdings posted a 36% rise in its 2019 net profit, helped by higher contracted property sales.

The property developer's net profit rose to 11.27 billion Chinese yuan (US$1.59 billion), it said Friday. Revenue grew to CNY57.48 billion from CNY44.14 billion.

Logan Property has proposed a final dividend of 45 Hong Kong cents (5.81 U.S. cents) a share.

