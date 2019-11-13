Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Logansport Financial Corp.    LOGN

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

(LOGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:53am EST

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The dividend is payable on January 13, 2020 to the holders of record on December 13, 2019. 

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
09:53aLOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
AQ
09:53aLogansport Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend
GL
10/23LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended Septembe..
AQ
09/12LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Third Quarter Dividend
AQ
07/17Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30..
GL
06/19LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/22LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Second Quarter Dividend
AQ
04/17Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 3..
GL
03/13LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Logansport Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Arden L. Cramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David G. Wihebrink Chairman
Sheila Wildermuth Senior Vice President-Operations
Chad Higgins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brian J. Morrill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.2.60%24
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.09%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.51%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.30%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group