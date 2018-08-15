Log in
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

08/15/2018 | 02:52pm CEST

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2018.  The dividend is payable on October 16, 2018 to the holders of record on September 14, 2018. 

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


Managers
NameTitle
Arden L. Cramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David G. Wihebrink Chairman
Sheila Wildermuth Senior Vice President-Operations
Chad Higgins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brian J. Morrill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.1.19%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-7.31%180 076
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 160
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP3.13%60 722
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-12.19%52 441
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-20.10%42 670
