Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to the holders of record on September 15, 2020.



Contact: Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone 574-722-3855

Fax 574-722-3857