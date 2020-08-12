Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

Log in
08/12/2020

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to the holders of record on September 15, 2020. 

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,64 M - -
Net income 2019 2,25 M - -
Net cash 2019 10,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
Yield 2019 3,57%
Capitalization 21,0 M 21,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Managers
NameTitle
Arden L. Cramer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David G. Wihebrink Chairman
Sheila Wildermuth Senior Vice President-Operations
Chad Higgins Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Brian J. Morrill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.-12.43%21
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.52%316 402
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%245 404
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.57%233 238
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.08%188 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%134 549
