LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/25
0.2 AUD   +2.56%
07:02pLOGICAMMS : Appendix 3X
PU
10/22LOGICAMMS : Changes to Board composition
PU
10/11LOGICAMMS : Details of Share Registry address
PU
LogiCamms : Appendix 3X

10/27/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

LogiCamms Limited

ABN

90 127 897 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Matthew Morgan

Date of appointment

22 October 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
