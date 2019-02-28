Log in
LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/27
0.145 AUD   -12.12%
02:56aLOGICAMMS : Appendix 4D First Half FY19
PU
02:56aLOGICAMMS : FY19 Half Year Financial Report
PU
2018LOGICAMMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
LogiCamms : Appendix 4D First Half FY19

02/28/2019 | 02:56am EST

LogiCamms limited

ABN: 90 127 897 689

ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3

Appendix 4D

Preliminary Half-Year Report

For the Half-year ended 31 December 2018

Current Reporting Period: Half Year ending 31 December 2018

Previous Corresponding Period: Half Year ending 31 December 2017

The information in this report should be read in conjunction with the most recent ASX announcements.

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

31 December 2018

CONSOLIDATED 31 December 2017

Increase / (Decrease)

($'000)

($'000)

%

Revenue from ordinary activities

41,009

42,505

(3.5%)

(Loss) / profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

(8,604)

895

(1,061%)

Net (loss) / profit for the period attributable to members

(8,604)

895

(1,061%)

Earnings per Share

Basic earnings per share (AUD cents per share)

(10.5) cents

1.1 cents

Diluted earnings per share (AUD cents per share)

(10.5) cents

1.1 cents

The Group reported revenue of $41.0m, a net loss after tax of $8.6m and a proposed merger with OSD Pty Limited, an engineering, operations and asset services business with operations in Australia and New Zealand. The financial results included a non-cash impairment charge of $8.0m which arose after the Directors considered factors including the Group's recent financial performance, market capitalisation relative to net assets and the implied value of the proposed merger.

EBITDAI1 of $1.0m for the half year compared to an EBITDAI of $1.95m for the half year ended 31 December 2017. The EBITDAI result included $0.2m of advisory costs associated with the strategic funding review and $0.1m of costs associated with the CEO recruitment.

The Directors also note the commentary in Note 2 to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements on the basis of preparation of the financial statements. The Note concludes that there is a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. The circumstances leading to this uncertainty are set out in detail in Note 2. Consequently, the Company's auditors have modified their review opinion to include an 'Emphasis of matter'.

The Directors believe that the proposed merger transaction and/or other alternative strategic funding arrangements actively being pursued will substantially address the balance sheet repair required to ensure the Group has a sustainable level of working capital and net debt going forward. This will allow the Company to complete the restructuring necessary to return the business to an acceptable level of profitability.

Further details on the financial performance of the Group and the proposed merger with OSD Pty Limited can be found in the Company's half year results announcement to ASX dated 28 February 2018 and in the Interim Financial Report.

DISTRIBUTIONS

No dividend has been paid, declared or recommended by the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2018 or for the prior corresponding period.

1 The Directors believe that the presentation of certain non-IFRS financial measures is useful for the users of this document as they reflect the underlying operational performance of the Group. The non-IFRS financial profit measures are used by the CEO to review the operations of the Group. The main non-IFRS measure used is EBITDAI - Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairment charge. Statutory net profit/(loss) after tax is reconciled to EBITDA as follows:

31 Dec 18

31 Dec 17

NPAT

($8.6m)

$0.9m

Add back:

Interest

$0.2m

$0.1m

Depreciation & Amortisation

$0.9m

$0.9m

Tax

$0.5m

-

Impairment

$8.0m

-

EBITDAI

$1.0m

$1.9m

(continued)

NET TANGIBLE ASSET PER SECURITY

CONSOLIDATED

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Net tangible assets per security

3.0 cents

5.1 cents

CHANGES IN CONTROLLED ENTITIES

CONSOLIDATED

There were no companies acquired or incorporated in the period.

Details of investment in joint venture

Name of entity

LogiCamms - Electro80 Joint Venture

31 December 2018 %

This entity was closed down during the 2018 financial year.

Ownership %

31 December 2017

Contribution to net profit

%

31 December 2018 ($'000)

31 December 2017 ($'000)

-

50%

-

-

Disclaimer

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 07:55:01 UTC
