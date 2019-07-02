LogiCamms : Change in Substantial Holder Interest from FOR

We attach a change of interests of substantial holder notice with regards to our interest in units in LogiCamms Limited (LCM).

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B NOTICE OF CHANGE OF INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER To LogiCamms Limited (ASX Code: LCM) ACN/ARSN 007 634 406

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd ABN 78 138 351 345

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 28 / 06 / 2019

The previous notice was dated 08 / 03 / 2019

The holder became a substantial holder on 04 / 06 / 2015

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 10,760,667 13.07% 11,723,964 5.84%

3. Details in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: