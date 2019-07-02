Log in
LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/02
0.2 AUD   -4.76%
08:08pLOGICAMMS : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:08pLOGICAMMS : Change in Substantial Holder Interest from FOR
PU
07:23pLOGICAMMS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
LogiCamms : Change in Substantial Holder Interest from FOR

07/02/2019

Date:

2 July 2019

To:

Company Announcements Office

Company:

Australian Stock Exchange

Fax number:

+61 2 9347 0005

From:

Steven Johnson

Contact number:

02 8305 6050

Pgs (inc cover):

3

FORM 604 - NOTICE OF CHANGE OF INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER

We attach a change of interests of substantial holder notice with regards to our interest in units in LogiCamms Limited (LCM).

Steven Johnson

Director

Forager Funds Management

P: +61 (0) 2 8305 6050

Level 14, 56 Pitt St

W foragerfunds.com

Sydney, NSW, 2000

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER

To

LogiCamms Limited (ASX Code: LCM)

ACN/ARSN

007 634 406

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

ABN

78 138 351 345

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 28 / 06 / 2019

The previous notice was dated 08 / 03 / 2019

The holder became a substantial holder on 04 / 06 / 2015

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Shares

10,760,667

13.07%

11,723,964

5.84%

3. Details in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Nature of

Date

Consideration

Class and number of securities

Person's votes affected

relevant

change (6)

given in

affected

interest

relation to

changed

change (7)

28/06/2019

26,938

144,357 ordinary shares

144,357

24/06/2019

33,478

170,000 ordinary shares

170,000

20/06/2019

8,871

45,000 ordinary shares

45,000

Forager Funds

On-market

19/06/2019

6,710

35,238 ordinary shares

35,238

Management

purchase

18/06/2019

15,354

80,000 ordinary shares

80,000

Pty Ltd

17/06/2019

28,006

144,416 ordinary shares

144,416

14/06/2019

38,369

201,500 ordinary shares

201,500

08/03/2019

24,570

142,786 ordinary shares

142,786

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled to

Nature of relevant

Class and

Person's

relevant interest

securities

be registered as

interest (6)

number of

votes

holder (8)

securities

Forager Funds

JP Morgan Nominees

The Trust Company

Power to (or to control)

11,723,964

5.84%

Management Pty

Australia Limited as

Limited as

exercise vote on

ordinary

Ltd

custodian of the Forager

responsible entity

11,723,964 fully paid

shares

Australian Shares Fund

of the Forager

ordinary shares and/or

ARSN 139 641 491

Australian Shares

dispose of the securities

Fund ARSN 139 641

as investment manager

491

of the Forager

Australian Shares Fund

5. Changes in association

The person who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with , the substantial holder in relation to voting interests In the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ASRN (if applicable)

Name of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named on this form are as follows:

Name

Address

LogiCamms Limited

Level 14, 200 Mary Street, Brisbane, QLD, Australia, 4000

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Level 14, 56 Pitt St, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000

The Trust Company Limited

Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Signature

Print name:

Steven Johnson

Capacity: Director

Signature:

Date: 2 July 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers

or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which t he qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 00:07:04 UTC
