LogiCamms : Change in Substantial Holder Interest from FOR
0
07/02/2019 | 08:08pm EDT
Date:
2 July 2019
To:
Company Announcements Office
Company:
Australian Stock Exchange
Fax number:
+61 2 9347 0005
From:
Steven Johnson
Contact number:
02 8305 6050
Pgs (inc cover):
3
FORM 604 - NOTICE OF CHANGE OF INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER
We attach a change of interests of substantial holder notice with regards to our interest in units in LogiCamms Limited (LCM).
Steven Johnson
Director
Forager Funds Management
P: +61 (0) 2 8305 6050
Level 14, 56 Pitt St
W foragerfunds.com
Sydney, NSW, 2000
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER
To
LogiCamms Limited (ASX Code: LCM)
ACN/ARSN
007 634 406
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd
ABN
78 138 351 345
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 28 / 06 / 2019
The previous notice was dated 08 / 03 / 2019
The holder became a substantial holder on 04 / 06 / 2015
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Shares
10,760,667
13.07%
11,723,964
5.84%
3. Details in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Nature of
Date
Consideration
Class and number of securities
Person's votes affected
relevant
change (6)
given in
affected
interest
relation to
changed
change (7)
28/06/2019
26,938
144,357 ordinary shares
144,357
24/06/2019
33,478
170,000 ordinary shares
170,000
20/06/2019
8,871
45,000 ordinary shares
45,000
Forager Funds
On-market
19/06/2019
6,710
35,238 ordinary shares
35,238
Management
purchase
18/06/2019
15,354
80,000 ordinary shares
80,000
Pty Ltd
17/06/2019
28,006
144,416 ordinary shares
144,416
14/06/2019
38,369
201,500 ordinary shares
201,500
08/03/2019
24,570
142,786 ordinary shares
142,786
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder of
Person entitled to
Nature of relevant
Class and
Person's
relevant interest
securities
be registered as
interest (6)
number of
votes
holder (8)
securities
Forager Funds
JP Morgan Nominees
The Trust Company
Power to (or to control)
11,723,964
5.84%
Management Pty
Australia Limited as
Limited as
exercise vote on
ordinary
Ltd
custodian of the Forager
responsible entity
11,723,964 fully paid
shares
Australian Shares Fund
of the Forager
ordinary shares and/or
ARSN 139 641 491
Australian Shares
dispose of the securities
Fund ARSN 139 641
as investment manager
491
of the Forager
Australian Shares Fund
5. Changes in association
The person who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with , the substantial holder in relation to voting interests In the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ASRN (if applicable)
Name of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named on this form are as follows:
Name
Address
LogiCamms Limited
Level 14, 200 Mary Street, Brisbane, QLD, Australia, 4000
Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Signature
Print name:
Steven Johnson
Capacity: Director
Signature:
Date: 2 July 2019
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers
or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which t he qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.