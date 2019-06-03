Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  LogiCamms Limited    LCM   AU000000LCM1

LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/30
0.185 AUD   -7.50%
06/03LOGICAMMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/22LOGICAMMS : Investor Presentation – OSD Merger
PU
05/22LOGICAMMS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogiCamms : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 10:54pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity LogiCamms Limited

ABN 90 127 897 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Robinson

Date of last notice

29/05/2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

29/05/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

50,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

35,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$5,950.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

85,000

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 02:53:49 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGICAMMS LIMITED
06/03LOGICAMMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/22LOGICAMMS : Investor Presentation – OSD Merger
PU
05/22LOGICAMMS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
03/24LOGICAMMS : Proposed Merger of LogiCamms and OSD
PU
03/04LOGICAMMS : H1 FY19 Earnings & Proposed Merger Announcement
PU
02/28LOGICAMMS : Appendix 4D First Half FY19
PU
02/28LOGICAMMS : FY19 Half Year Financial Report
PU
2018LOGICAMMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018LOGICAMMS : Appendix 3B
PU
2018LOGICAMMS : Chairperson's & CEO's Addresses to Shareholders
PU
More news
Chart LOGICAMMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LogiCamms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Gerard O'Neill Chief Executive Officer
Peter Lawrence Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Drewe Chief Financial Officer
Iulius Mincu Director-Technology & Innovation
Richard Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGICAMMS LIMITED42.31%11
VINCI22.83%59 312
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.58%34 120
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.35%31 406
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.11%22 516
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.01%20 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About