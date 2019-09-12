LogiCamms : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

ASX Announcement

13 September 2019

Change to Company Secretary

LogiCamms Limited (ASX: LCM) today announces in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1 that Mr David Shaw ceases to be company secretary of LogiCamms Limited and is leaving the Company.

Mr Dan Drewe is replacing Mr Shaw in the role of company secretary of LogiCamms Limited. Mr Drewe is also the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to warmly thank Mr Shaw for his valuable contribution in this role, and for his hard work and dedication to the Company over the last 7 years; and they wish him well with his future endeavours.

- ends -

Further information Chris O'Neill Media enquiries Chief Executive Officer Alasdair Jeffrey +61 7 3058 7000 0404 926 768

About LogiCamms

LogiCamms is an engineering services company with the experience to deliver Outstanding Service Delivery through innovative engineering, project delivery and operations solutions to our clients, including leading owners and operators of hydrocarbons, minerals and metals, infrastructure and defence assets. The Company works to reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and enhance the value of our customers' operations. LogiCamms is an Australian Securities Exchange listed Company (ASX: LCM) with offices across Australia and New Zealand. LogiCamms' Vision is to be the mid-tier engineering and operations partner of choice.