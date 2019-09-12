Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  LogiCamms Limited    LCM   AU000000LCM1

LOGICAMMS LIMITED

(LCM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/11
0.245 AUD   --.--%
10:12pLOGICAMMS : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
08/30LOGICAMMS : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
08/30LOGICAMMS : FY19 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LogiCamms : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

ASX Announcement

13 September 2019

Change to Company Secretary

LogiCamms Limited (ASX: LCM) today announces in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1 that Mr David Shaw ceases to be company secretary of LogiCamms Limited and is leaving the Company.

Mr Dan Drewe is replacing Mr Shaw in the role of company secretary of LogiCamms Limited. Mr Drewe is also the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to warmly thank Mr Shaw for his valuable contribution in this role, and for his hard work and dedication to the Company over the last 7 years; and they wish him well with his future endeavours.

- ends -

Further information

Chris O'Neill

Media enquiries

Chief Executive Officer

Alasdair Jeffrey

+61 7 3058 7000

0404 926 768

About LogiCamms

LogiCamms is an engineering services company with the experience to deliver Outstanding Service Delivery through innovative engineering, project delivery and operations solutions to our clients, including leading owners and operators of hydrocarbons, minerals and metals, infrastructure and defence assets. The Company works to reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and enhance the value of our customers' operations. LogiCamms is an Australian Securities Exchange listed Company (ASX: LCM) with offices across Australia and New Zealand. LogiCamms' Vision is to be the mid-tier engineering and operations partner of choice.

LogiCamms Limited

Share Registry

ASX: LCM

Link Market Services Limited

ACN 127 897 689

Ph: +61 7 3320 2200

www.logicamms.com.au

www.linkmarketservices.com.au

Disclaimer

LogiCamms Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 02:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LOGICAMMS LIMITED
10:12pLOGICAMMS : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
08/30LOGICAMMS : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
08/30LOGICAMMS : FY19 Investor Presentation
PU
08/30LOGICAMMS : FY19 Full Year Results Announcement
PU
08/30LOGICAMMS : Appendix 4E – Preliminary Final Report
PU
08/30LOGICAMMS : Appendix 4G
PU
07/02LOGICAMMS : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
07/02LOGICAMMS : Change in Substantial Holder Interest from FOR
PU
07/02LOGICAMMS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
07/01LOGICAMMS : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Chart LOGICAMMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LogiCamms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Gerard O'Neill Chief Executive Officer
Peter Lawrence Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Dan Drewe Chief Financial Officer
Iulius Mincu Director-Technology & Innovation
Richard Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LOGICAMMS LIMITED84.62%34
VINCI35.46%60 311
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.88%33 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-5.53%26 677
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-11.67%21 335
FERROVIAL43.03%20 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group